Iga Swiatek has increased her head-to-head advantage over top-10 players since the start of 2022 with her latest victory over Elena Rybakina.

The five-time Grand Slam winner brushed world No 7 Rybakina 6-2, 7-5 aside in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open to reassert her dominance over top-10 players on the WTA Tour as she had lost her two most recent encounters against one of them.

World No 3 Coco Gauff defeated Swiatek in straight sets at the United Cup in January and at the WTA Finals last November, but she has since hit back with wins over Emma Navarro (8) and now Rybakina since her last defeat against the American.

The Pole is the only woman with more than 30 top-10 wins since January 2022 and she has nearly double the amount of top-10 victories as her closest challenger Aryna Sabalenka.

The 7 women with the most top 10 wins since the start of 2022:

7. Barbora Krejcikova – 11

Reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova is yet to feature on the 2025 WTA Tour with her last tournament the 2024 WTA Finals in Riyadh where she claimed top-10 wins over Jessica Pegula (6) and Coco Gauff (3).

Since the start of 2022, Krejcikova has also beaten Swiatek twice when the Pole was at No 1.

In terms of career top-10 wins, the Czech is 15–20.

6. Elena Rybakina – 13

2022 Wimbledon champion Rybakina is 13-14 in top-10 matches since January 2022 with four of her wins coming against Swiatek although she has also lost four against the Pole.

The Kazakh has also beaten Aryna Sabalenka four times while the Belarusian has beaten her three times.

Rybakina is 20-23 against top-10 players since she made her debut in 2018.

= 4. Madison Keys – 14

At the start of 2025, Madison Keys had nine wins over top-10 players since the start of the 2022 season but she shot up the list thanks to her runs at Adelaide and the Australian Open.

During those title runs, Keys beat world No 9 Daria Kasatkina and world No 7 Pegula in Adelaide and Rybakina (No 7), Swiatek (No 2) and Sabalenka (No 1) in Australia.

The American is 14-15 against top-10 rivals during the period with three defeats coming against Sabalenka and three against Swiatek.

= 4. Jessica Pegula – 14

Pegula is 14-20 against top-10 players since January 2022 while her career record is 21–27.

The 2023 campaign was a productive one for the American against her top-10 rivals as she claimed nine wins, but she has managed only two wins since then although she did get the scalp of Swiatek at last year’s US Open.

Back in 2023, Pegula beat Swiatek and Gauff twice, and Sabalenka and Rybakina once.

3. Coco Gauff – 20

Reigning world No 3 Gauff has a 24–27 career record against top-10 players while she is 20-24 since January 2022.

She claimed nine top-10 wins in 2023 and seven in 2024.

The 2022 US Open champion beat Sabalenka, Swiatek and Ons Jabeur three times each, but she also suffered 10 defeats against Swiatek during that period.

2. Aryna Sabalenka – 24

Current world No 1 Sabalenka has a positive 40–35 all-time record against top-10 rivals and 11 of those came in 2024.

The three-time Grand Slam winner is 24-19 since January 2022 and she beat Swiatek, Gauff, Pegula, Zheng Qinwen and Maria Sakkari three times.

1. Iga Swiatek – 42

Iga Swiatek has a 47–20 career record against top-10 players and a staggering 42 have come in just over two years with 15 coming in 2022, 13 in 2023, 11 in 2024 and three so far in 2025.

The Pole (42-14 in H2H against top-10 players) has eight wins over Sabalenka and Gauff since 2022 and four over Pegula and Jabeur.

Sabalenka, Gauff and Rybakina have each beaten her three times since January 2022.