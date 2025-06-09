WTA Rankings: Sabalenka top, Gauff thrives, Swiatek slides, Boisson surges

Aryna Sabalenka didn’t get the trophy she wanted at Roland Garros, but she still managed to keep her massive lead at the top of the WTA Rankings while Coco Gauff is now her main challenger.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka started the French Open with a 3,820-point advantage over Gauff and the American has managed to slightly reduce the deficit with her title run at Roland Garros, but she still remains well adrift.

Following her runners-up finish in Paris, Sabalenka moved to 11,553 points with Gauff now on 8,083, giving the Belarusian a lead of 3,470 after the tournament.

She has been top of the rankings since October 2024 and her current stint of 34 weeks has helped her to move to 42 weeks in total, which puts her 14th in the all-time list for most weeks at No 1.

Gauff, though, has emerged as Sabalenka’s biggest rival for the No 1 ranking as she has moved well clear of third-placed Jessica Pegula with her maiden French Open trophy.

Pegula herself has a handy advantage over Jamsine Paolini, who failed to back up her runners-up finish in 2024 this time around as she lost in round three with Zheng Qinwen climbing two spots after reaching after her run to the quarter-final.

Iga Swiatek’s slide down the rankings continues as she slipped another two places to No 7 following her failure to defend her Roland Garros crown. It’s the five-time Grand Slam winner’s lowest position since she was at No 8 in February 2022.

There were minimal changes in the rest of the top 20 with the biggest movers lower down.

Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu didn’t gain too many places, but their fight for the British No 1 ranking has intensified as the former moved up four places to No 34 while Raducanu is now just three places behind as she climbed three places to No 37.

Meanwhile, British No 3 Sonay Kartel continued her rise as she is now at No 50 after securing a six-place jump.

Former world No 2 and three-time Grand Slam runner-up Ons Jabeur has left the top 50 as she dropped 18 spots to No 54 after falling in the first round.

But the story of the French Open was undoubtedly Lois Boisson as she surged an incredible 296 places to a career-high No 65 after reaching the semi-final as a wildcard.

The 18-year-old Victoria Mboko also had an incredible time at Roland Garros as she reached the third round as a qualifier and moved up 29 places to No 91.

WTA Rankings Top 20

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 11,553 points

2. Coco Gauff United States – 8,083

3. Jessica Pegula United States – 6,483

4. Jasmine Paolini Italy – 4,805

5. Zheng Qinwen China – 4,766

6. Mirra Andreeva – 4,636

7. Iga Swiatek Poland – 4,618

8. Madison Keys United States – 4,484

9. Paula Badosa Spain – 3,684

10. Emma Navarro United States – 3,649

11. Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan – 3,358

12. Diana Shnaider – 3,168

13. Elina Svitolina Ukraine – 3,035

14. Karolina Muchova Czech Republic – 2,929

15. Amanda Anisimova United States – 2,804

16. Daria Kasatkina Australia – 2,801

17. Barbora Krejcikova Czech Republic – 2,724

18. Luidmila Samsonova – 2,390

19. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 2,378

20. Jelena Ostapenko Latvia – 2,200