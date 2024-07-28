Naomi Osaka makes honest confession after early Paris 2024 exit

Naomi Osaka was beaten in round one of her Olympic campaign.

Naomi Osaka has conceded she needs to “learn how to win” after a disappointingly early end to her Olympic campaign in Paris.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka was handed an incredible opener at the Olympics in Paris against three-time major champion Angelique Kerber, a battle of former world No 1’s.

The Japanese star was the favourite for victory, having shown some signs of improving form throughout her 2024 comeback – including on clay, having nearly beaten Iga Swiatek back at the French Open.

But Osaka was far from her best against Kerber, who announced pre-event that she would be retiring from the sport after the conclusion of her campaign.

The 36-year-old produced a vintage defensive display against the Japanese, prevailing 7-5, 6-3 to set up a round two clash versus Jaqueline Cristian of Romania.

But Osaka, the poster girl of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games three years ago, produced 30 unforced errors and was broken four times.

Speaking afterwards, in quotes reported by Tennis.com, the four-time champion admitted key flaws with her performance.

She said: “I felt more pressure in Tokyo – I honestly felt like I could have done better today.

“I guess I need to learn how to win again. Maybe that’s something I forgot how to do. Maybe I have to keep playing matches against really good players to relearn that.

“I feel like my serve could have been a lot better. When I was practising, I felt the same way. But I feel like that’s never an excuse to lose.”

All eyes will now be on how Osaka fares throughout the rest of 2024, back on her beloved hard courts – the surface she has won all seven of her WTA Tour titles.

A wildcard at the Canadian Open in Toronto has been confirmed for the 26-year-old, who is currently ranked world No 102.

She will then likely look to play at the Cincinnati Open – also a WTA 1000 event – before what would be the first US Open campaign since 2022.

Two of Osaka’s four Grand Slam victories have come at Flushing Meadows, beating Serena Williams in the 2018 final, and then Victoria Azarenka two years later.

The Japanese has played more events than previously since the start of 2024, when she returned to action after welcoming her daughter the previous summer.

But Grand Slams have not been a happy hunting ground yet, with Osaka yet to make it past round two of a major.

