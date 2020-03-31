Tennis News
Novak Djokovic’s father hits out at Western media over their negative portrayal of his son
Grand Slam
Boris Becker hails Novak Djokovic’s ‘tactical masterclass’ and explains how Serb outwitted Daniil Medvedev
News
Andy Murray’s Montpellier run shortlived as he suffers first-round in Open Sud de France
ATP Tour
Jamie Murray explains why Novak Djokovic’s NBA-style bubble idea would be difficult to pull off in tennis
"That's obviously very difficult," says Jamie Murray.
Wimbledon
Spectators set to return for Wimbledon 2021 as Tim Henman outlines plans
Spectators look set to be in attendance at Wimbledon.
Kevin Palmer
Comment: We are entering into a new era in tennis…. where Novak Djokovic will be crowned the greatest
Novak Djokovic sends a reminder to the chasing pack.
Australian Open
Boris Becker ‘impressed’ by Nick Kyrgios, insists Australian has talent to ‘win Wimbledon at least once’
Boris Becker doffs his hat to Nick Kyrgios.
News
Andy Murray reveals he could not bring himself to watch the Australian Open
Murray set for first ATP Tour event of 2021.
WTA Tour
Ashleigh Barty insists there is ‘extra pressure’ over world No 1 ranking battle with Naomi Osaka
"Extra pressure is non-existent for me," says Barty.
News
Fit-again Johanna Konta falls at the first hurdle in Adelaide as she loses against Shelby Rogers
The British No 1 has recovered from an abdominal injury.
Australian Open
Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal: ‘They are going to overtake Roger Federer’
"They surprise me every day," says Goran Ivanisevic.
Grand Slam
Naomi Osaka eyes French Open and Wimbledon glory, but needs to get comfortable on clay and grass
Naomi Osaka determined to "complete her set".
Australian Open
Novak Djokovic to ‘take some time off to heal’ as he reveals abdominal ‘damage is bigger’
Novak Djokovic confirms injury worsened.