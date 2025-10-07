The best Padel racket deals in the UK from Head, Wilson, Adidas and Amazon

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Padel is one of Britain’s fastest-growing sports and if you want to give it a go you will need a racket.

Smaller than a tennis racket and usually built from fibreglass, the beginner’s padel racket is a lightweight racket with a mesh pattern for stability and power. Those who want a more advanced racket can pay more for a graphene or carbon fibre option, with the best on the market engineered to generate spin and power.

Racket prices range from around £40 for a beginner racket to over £300 for the best on the market. Luckily, we are in sales season and there are some big deals on the biggest brands on the market including Head, Adidas, Babolat, and Wilson.

We have picked out the best value deals on padel rackets here.

Head Padel racket deals

Amazon has launched a big sale on Head Padel rackets. As a long-standing tennis racket brand, Head has supplied rackets to Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff.

The brand’s expertise is perfectly placed to produce some of the best padel rackets on the market.

The biggest discount we could find on Head Padel rackets is for the Zephyr UL racket, which is reduced from £125 to £75. That is a third off for one of the lightest graphene rackets on the market. It includes power foam to help centre wayward shots, but this is very much an advanced racket.

The best racket for beginners would be the Head Evo Speed option, which is reduced from £75 to £62 in the sale here. The racket is lightweight and well-balanced for beginners and features a fibreglass hitting surface for softer feeling and more power.

For a truly professional Head racket, you can get £10 off the Gravity racket. It is now £101, which is 9% off the usual price of the ultra-light racket. You can get it here.

Wilson padel racket deals

Wilson Padel rackets are some of the best on the market, and they are rarely reduced in price. However, we have spotted one deal on one of the best beginner rackets on the market.

Wilson’s Optix V1 Padel Racket is the perfect beginner’s Padel racket with a lightweight design, a larger round head to increase hitting surface, and a fibreglass weave to give a more consistent hit. You can get it for £70, down from £90, in the Amazon sale here.

Adidas Padel racket deals

Adidas produces some of the top-end padel rackets available on the market. If you are an accomplished player you will probably be considering something from the Adidas collection.

The Adidas Adipower CTRL 3.4 Padel Racket has been reduced by £36 in a rare Adidas sale for its top-end rackets. Priced at £200, down from £236, it is on sale on the Decathlon website here.

It features a dual carbon fibre exoskeleton improves rigidity and power, while special moulds help improve the feel of spin shots. The racket is durable and comfortable to use while providing plenty of shot feedback for the better players.

You can get the racket here.