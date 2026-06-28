Hannah Klugman, a player who was raised not too far from the All England Club, is the youngest player who will compete in the women’s singles main draw at Wimbledon 2026.

The rising star is one of three British teenagers who will feature at SW19 while French Open champion Mirra Andreeva also makes the cut as one of the youngest players competing this year.

Andreeva is also one of two top-20 players who are still under the age of 20 by the time Wimbledon gets underway on Monday, 29 June.

The Youngest Players In 2026 Wimbledon Women’s Draw:

10. Tereza Valentova – 19 years and 4 months

The teenager won the 2024 French Open girls’ title and made her Grand Slam singles debut at Roland Garros the following year.

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She reached the third round at this year’s Australian Open, but this will be her first appearance in the main draw at Wimbledon, having lost in the qualifying round last year.

The Czech will start her campaign against the 20-year-old Maya Joint.

9. Mirra Andreeva – 19 years and 2 months

The French Open champion won her maiden Grand Slam shortly after turning 19 and she will be among the favourites to win the Wimbledon singles title as well as she does have pedigree at SW19, having reached the fourth round, second and quarter-final on her three appearances to date.

The fifth-seeded teenager will start off against Magda Linette before a possible second-round match against fellow youngster Klugman.

8. Alina Korneefa – 19 years and 0 months

The Russian won the Australian Open and French Open junior titles in 2023 and made her women’s main draw debut at the Australian Open in 2024, reaching the second round.

The world No 94 came through qualifying to reach the singles draw at Wimbledon and she starts off against Kimberly Birrell.

7. Teodora Kostovic – 19 years and 0 months

The Serbian celebrates her 19th birthday today, 28 June, and she had to come through qualifying to earn a spot in the main draw as she is currently ranked No 184.

She beat two seeded players en route to booking a first appearance at a Grand Slam and has been rewarded with a first-round match against world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

6. Mimi Xu – 18 years and 8 months

The British youngster earned a wildcard into the Wimbledon main draw for the second year in a row, having been beaten in the first round by Emma Raducanu 12 months ago.

Xu, who has won two ITF titles and currently sits at No 327 in the WTA Rankings, starts against Daria Kasatkina.

5. Iva Jovic – 18 years and 6 months

The American made her Grand Slam debut as a 16-year-old at the 2024 US Open and has become one of the most exciting youngsters on the WTA Tour.

Jovic has already peaked at No 15 in the rankings and won her maiden singles title last September at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico.

The teen’s best run at a major came at this year’s Australian Open when she beat eighth seed Jasmine Paolini en route to the quarter-finals.

The world No 16 faces Jacqueline Cristian in the first round at the All England Club.

4. Lilli Tagger – 18 years and 4 months

The Austrian, who made her major debut at this year’s French Open where she lost in the first round, has already reached a WTA Tour singles final as she finished runner-up at the Jiangxi Open last November.

Tagger won the 2025 Wimbledon girls’ title, beating Klugman in the final, and she faces the 21-year-old Thai Lanlala Tararudee in the first round in the women’s singles main draw.

3. Tyra Grant – 18 years and 3 months

Born in Rome to an Italian mother Cinzia Giovinco and an American father Tyrone Grant, the teenager made her WTA Tour debut at the 2025 Italian Open.

She had to wait another year for her first win as that came at the 2026 Madrid Open and, now two months later, she will make her Grand Slam singles debut after coming through qualifying.

Grant, who faces British No 2 Katie Boulter in her opener, has won three Grand Slam junior doubles titles, including two with Jovic

2. Mika Stojsavljevic – 17 years and 6 months

Stojsavljevic, born in London to a Serbian father and a Polish mother, turned professional in 2024 and made her Grand Slam singles debut at Wimbledon last year after also earning a wildcard.

She won the 2024 US Open girls’ singles title and finished runner-up alongside Xu in the Wimbledon girls’ doubles final last year.

The British teen faces 11th seed Belinda Bencic in the first round.

1. Hannah Klugman – 17 and 4 months

Klugman was born in Kingston-upon-Thames and raised in Wimbledon Village so it is no surprise that she became a tennis player.

She has three Grand Slam junior runners-up titles to her name, one in the singles at the 2025 French Open and two in the doubles

The youngster made her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon last year, but lost in the first round against Leylah Fernandez and she starts off against Barbora Krejcikova this year.