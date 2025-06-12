2025 Berlin Tennis Open Entry List: Sabalenka, Gauff, Raducanu playing. When is the draw?

The 2025 Berlin Tennis Open will boast a star-studded field with seven Grand Slam winners on the entry list for the WTA 500 tournament.

In fact, nine of the top 10 players in the current WTA Rankings will feature in Germany with world No 7 Iga Swiatek the only player missing from the list.

To emphasise the quality of the field, Ludmilla Samsonova and Ekaterina Alexandrova are currently at No 18 and No 20, respectively, in the rankings, but they have been forced to enter the qualifying competition along with the likes of Sofia Kenin and Ons Jabeur.

“If you’re ranked No 20 in the world of tennis and that’s not enough to make it into the main draw, that definitely says something about the calibre of the draw,” tournament director Andrea Petkovic stated.

How many players will be in the main draw of the Berlin Tennis Open?

This year marks the 98th edition of the tournament as it was previously known as the German Open. Former winners include Steffi Graf, who it a record nine times, Monica Seles and Ons Jabeur and Petra Kvitova.

This year’s tournament is a 28-player event with four gaining entry thanks to a wildcard, one using a protected ranking while another six will book their spots during the qualifying competition.

Who are the top-10 players in the draw?

As mentioned earlier, it is more a case of who is not in the draw with five-time major winner Swiatek the only one missing.

Reigning world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the entry list and she is followed by newly crowned French Open champion Coco Gauff with Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Zheng Qinwen, Mirra Andreeva, Madison Keys and Paula Badosa completing the top eight.

They are also the top eight seeds and the top four (Sabalenka, Gauff, Pegula and Paolini) will receive byes into the second round.

Pegula is the defending champion as she defeated Anna Kalinskaya in the 2024 final.

Players with wildcards and protected rankings in the draw…

So far three of the four wildcards have been confirmed with two Grand Slam winners among them as four-time major champion Naomi Osaka and 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu got the nod.

Rising German star Eva Lys will also be in the main draw after receiving a wildcard while former world No 4 Belinda Bencic has used her protected ranking.

WTA News

‘Proud’ Corey Gauff reveals where he watched daughter Coco’s French Open triumph

The ranking points Sabalenka, Gauff, Swiatek, Raducanu and top WTA stars are defending on grass

And the Grand Slam winners who will play are…

A total of seven major winners will feature with Osaka (4) and Sabalenka (3) leading the way. Gauff is now a two-time major champion while Keys, Elena Rybakina, Marketa Vondrousova and Raducanu have each won one Grand Slam.

When is the draw?

The players will find out their paths for the 2025 tournament on Saturday, June 14 at 11:00 local time while the main draw matches will get underway on Monday, June 16 with the final being staged on Sunday, June 22.

Confirmed Berlin Tennis Open Singles Entry List

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Coco Gauff

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Zheng Qinwen

6. Mirra Andreeva

7. Madison Keys

8. Paola Badosa

Emma Navarro

Elena Rybakina

Diana Shnaider

Karolina Muchova

Amanda Anisimova

Daria Kasatkina

Donna Vekic

Marketa Vondrousova

Naomi Osaka (WC)

Emma Raducanu (WC)

Eva Lys (WC)

Belinda Bencic (PR)