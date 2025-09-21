Jasmine Paolini was once again Italy’s shining star as she led her country to back-to-back Billie Jean King Cup Finals — sealing a significant paycheck as a result.

Having beaten Slovakia to lift the title in 2024, Italy has become the first country since Czechia in 2016 to successfully defend its crown, dispatching the United States 2-0 to triumph inside the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center.

Having battled past hosts China and then Ukraine in tight quarter-final and semi-final ties, Italy could not have wished for a better start in this year’s final.

World No 91 Elisabetta Cocciaretto produced a stirring display to stun world No 18 Emma Navarro in the opening rubber, sealing a 6-4, 6-4 victory in fine style.

And, once again, it was Paolini who proved to be her nation’s anchorwoman, with the world No 8 defeating Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-2 to seal a memorable triumph in Shenzhen.

The two-time Grand Slam finalist, who has won all four of her rubbers in Shenzhen this week, joins Cocciaretto, Sara Errani, Lucia Bronzetti, Tyra Caterina Grant, and captain Tathiana Garbin in reigning supreme.

Victory is a sixth Billie Jean King Cup title for Italy, moving them to outright fourth in the all-time standings, ahead of Spain and Russia (five titles), and only behind the United States, Czechia, and Australia.

Despite having the greatest strength and depth in the women’s game, America’s wait for a record-extending 19th title continues, with no victory since 2017.

Here, we look at what prize money was on offer for the likes of Paolini, Pegula, and the eight competing nations competing in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Finals this year.

What prize money was on offer in Shenzhen?

According to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals website, a total prize money pool of $7,000,000 was available in Shenzhen this year.

That is down from the $9,600,000 that was on offer in 2024, though there were 12 teams at the Finals in 2024, compared to the eight this year.

However, the prize money for Italy is down from their 2024 triumph, when they were awarded $2,400,00 for their triumph.

This year, the team will split $2,000,000 among each member of the team, with no official ruling on how much each player should receive.

Having reached their first final since 2018, the United States team will split $1,300,000, down from the $1,400,000 2024 runners-up Slovakia earned.

The US team consisted of Pegula, Navarro, Hailey Baptiste, McCartney Kessler, Taylor Townsend, and captain Lindsay Davenport.

Semi-finalists Ukraine and Great Britain will split $850,000 between each member of their squad, while the four quarter-finalists — China, Kazakhstan, Japan, and Spain — will split $500,000 for reaching Shenzhen.

Champion: $2,000,000

Runner up: $1,300,000

Semi-finalists: $850,000

Quarter-finalists: $500,000

Total Finals prize money: $7,000,000

