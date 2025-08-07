The Cincinnati Open women’s singles draw is out, and it certainly makes for interesting reading.

The 94-player draw has thrown up plenty of big storylines, with a stacked top half of the draw attracting particular attention in recent days.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka returns to the event as the defending champion, with second seed and 2023 Coco Gauff looking to bounce back from a disappointing Canadian Open singles campaign.

With Iga Swiatek also in the field, all eyes will be on who can triumph at the prestigious WTA 1000 event.

Here, we make our women’s singles predictions.

First Quarter

Projected QF: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (6) Madison Keys

Having skipped the Canadian Open, Sabalenka’s US Open prep begins in Cincinnati, though the draw gods have been far from kind in a brutal first quarter.

The world No 1 could face Marketa Vondrousova, who beat her in Berlin, in round two, with a potential third-round versus 30th seed Emma Raducanu.

Former US Open champion Raducanu’s form has improved notably in recent months, though, as her Wimbledon loss to Sabalenka showed, there is still a slight gulf between her and the very top.

Should Sabalenka progress to round four, she could face 13th seed and fellow big-hitter Liudmila Samsonova, before a projected quarter-final versus sixth seed Keys.

Champion here in 2019, Keys may have to beat 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and ninth seed Elena Rybakina to reach the last eight.

Prediction: Sabalenka def Rybakina

Second Quarter

Projected QF: (3) Iga Swiatek vs (5) Amanda Anisimova

Could we get a Wimbledon final rematch in the Cincinnati Open quarter-finals? It seems more than possible.

Swiatek’s rampant win over Anisimova at the All England Club showcased she was back at her best, though the Pole looked ragged in a shock Montreal loss to Clara Tauson this week.

The Pole’s early draw looks manageable, with potential round-three opponent Marta Kostyuk an injury concern, though Canadian Open sensation Victoria Mboko could await in round four.

Anisimova’s post-Wimbledon return in Montreal was solid enough to suggest there won’t be a mental hangover, though the American is in a tricky part of the draw.

The fifth seed could face an early test against 28th seed Anna Kalinskaya in round three, with big-hitting 12th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova potentially waiting in round four.

Prediction: Swiatek def Alexandrova

Third Quarter

Projected QF: (8) Emma Navarro vs (4) Jessica Pegula.

Neither Navarro nor Pegula has been in consistent form in recent weeks, suggesting there could be an opening in this quarter for a handful of players.

Runner-up to Sabalenka back in 2024, Pegula’s early draw looks comfortable enough on paper, with 31st seed Magda Linette potentially her first real test.

However, a round-four clash against 16th seed Tauson – a Montreal semi-finalist – or 17th seed Belinda Bencic would not be easy in the slightest.

Eighth seed Navarro does not have an easy draw at all, however, with the American potentially up against the dangerous Polina Kudermetova in round two to start with.

The much-improved McCartney Kessler, seeded 29th, could await her compatriot in round three, with 11th seed and 2023 runner-up Karolina Muchova also a potential factor here.

Prediction: Tauson def Kessler

Fourth Quarter

Projected QF: (7) Jasmine Paolini vs (2) Coco Gauff

Gauff stormed to the Cincinnati title in 2023, but was then beaten in the opening match of her title defence in 2024; how will she fare in 2025?

The American’s serve proved problematic in Montreal, and she does not have an easy draw early on, with her Wimbledon conqueror, 32nd seed Dayana Yastremska, a probable round-three rival.

Further dangers could also trouble Gauff, with 23rd seed Jelana Ostapenko a potential round-four rival, with the resurgent Naomi Osaka also in the quarter.

The Japanese has the advantage of a round-one bye following her Canadian Open run, and could face 10th seed Elina Svitolina for the second straight event, the two potentially meeting in round three.

Seventh seed Paolini could also face Osaka in the fourth round, though the Italian may have to battle past the big-hitting Ashlyn Krueger first.

Prediction: Osaka def Ostapenko

Semi-final predictions

Sabalenka def Swiatek

Tauson def Osaka

Final prediction

Sabalenka def Tauson

