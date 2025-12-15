(L-R) Alexander Blockx, Learner Tien and Dino Prizmic will star at the Next Gen ATP Finals

The draw for the 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals is out, with Learner Tien and the other young stars finding out who they will face in the group stage in Jeddah.

Tien, who is at a career-high ranking of world No 28 after an impressive 2025 campaign, is the top seed.

The 20-year-old American is joined in the Blue Group by Martin Landaluce, Nicolai Budkov Kjaer and Rafael Jodar.

Alexander Blockx, a 20-year-old Belgian ranked 116th, is the No 2 seed, and he will feature in the Red Group with Dino Prizmic, Nishesh Basavareddy and Justin Engel.

What is the Next Gen ATP Finals?

The Next Gen ATP Finals is a tournament for the eight highest-ranked ATP Tour players aged 20 and under across a season.

The qualification cutoff date for the ATP Live Race to Jeddah for this year’s event was November 10.

When and where will the 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals take place?

The 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals will be staged on indoor hard-court at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from December 17-21.

What is the format and are ranking points awarded?

The top two players in each group progress to the semi-final stage, with players that finish first and second in the respective groups facing off.

Matches are best-of-five sets, with each set the first to four games and with a tiebreak at 3-3.

No ranking points are awarded to players at the Next Gen ATP Finals.

How much prize money is on offer?

The total prize money for the event is $2,101,250, with $539,750 awarded if a player wins the title undefeated.

Undefeated Champion: $539,750

Final Win: $157,250

Semi-Final Win: $116,000

Round-Robin Match Win: $37,500

Participation Fee: $154,000

Tennis News

Ben Shelton’s bold ‘inevitable’ verdict on Americans winning Grand Slams in Alcaraz, Sinner era

Why Joao Fonseca will not play Next Gen ATP Finals as first qualifiers confirmed

Have any players withdrawn from the 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals?

Jakub Mensik, the world No 19, finished top of the 2025 Race to Jeddah, but the 20-year-old Czech pulled out of the Next Gen ATP Finals.

Joao Fonseca won the 2024 edition of the event and was eligible to return to defend his title given he is 19.

The Brazilian, who is ranked 24, finished second in the Race to Jeddah, but he withdrew.

Have any players at the 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals competed before?

Tien was a runner-up to Fonseca at the 2024 Next Gen ATP Finals on his debut at the tournament.

Basavareddy also made his debut at last year’s edition, where he exited at the group stage.

Blockx, Prizmic, Landaluce, Budkov Kjaer, Jodar and Engel are all making their first appearance.

Who are the alternates?

The two alternates are Gilles-Arnaud Bailly, a 201st-ranked Belgian, and Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, 209th-ranked Mexican.

2025 Next Gen ATP Finals Groups

Blue Group:

Learner Tien (1)

Martin Landaluce (4)

Nicolai Budkov Kjaer (5)

Rafael Jodar (7)

Red Group:

Alexander Blockx (2)

Dino Prizmic (3)

Nishesh Basavareddy (6)

Justin Engel (8)

READ NEXT: Who can break Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner’s dominance? Marcos Baghdatis predicts

