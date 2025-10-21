The ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the 2025 season will take place in Paris, but will the biggest stars in the men’s game feature?

The 2025 Paris Masters, which will be held from October 27 to November 2, will be the 53rd edition of the event and the first staged at La Defense Arena. It was held at the Accor Arena from 1986 until 2024.

The prestigious tournament, which is the only ATP 1000 event staged on indoor hard courts, was founded in 1969.

Alexander Zverev is the reigning champion, having defeated Ugo Humbert in the final last year.

How many players will feature in the main draw?

The Paris Masters is one of the two remaining 1000 events (along with Monte Carlo) to be held over the original one-week format with 56 players in the singles main draw. There are 16 seeded players, with the top eight seeds receiving an opening round bye.

The field consists of 44 direct entrants, four wildcards and seven qualifiers, while there is one special exempt spot available if a player who is not set to feature in Paris makes a deep run at an ATP tournament this week (Vienna or Basel).

Which players have received wildcards?

The wildcards are yet to be announced.

How much prize money is on offer?

The total prize money on offer at the 2025 Paris Masters is €6,128,940 ($7,118,645.28), which is up from €5,950,575 in 2024.

Winner: €946,610

Finalist: €516,925

Semi-finalists: €282,650

Quarter-finalists: €154,170

Round 3: €82,465

Round 2: €44,220

Round 1: €24,500

How many ranking points are on offer?

Winner: 1,000 points

Finalist: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 400 points

Quarter-finalists: 200 points

Round 3: 100 points

Round 2: 50 points

Round 1: 10 points

Which former champions will play?

Four Paris Masters champions are on the entry list: Zverev (2024), Novak Djokovic (2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023), Daniil Medvedev (2020) and Karen Khachanov (2018).

What has the tournament director said about Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic’s participation?

There are questions over whether Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will skip Paris, and tournament director Cedric Pioline has addressed the topic.

Pioline said he was “confident” Alcaraz and Sinner will play, while he expressed his hope that Djokovic — who holds the record for Paris Masters crowns — would return after missing the 2023 event.

Have any players withdrawn?

Jack Draper and Holger Rune have both withdrawn due to injuries, while Frances Tiafoe has also pulled out after ending his season early.

2025 Paris Masters Entry List and Projected Seeds

1) Carlos Alcaraz

2) Jannik Sinner

3) Alexander Zverev

4) Taylor Fritz

5) Novak Djokovic

6) Ben Shelton

7) Alex de Minaur

8) Lorenzo Musetti

9) Casper Ruud

10) Felix Auger-Aliassime

11) Karen Khachanov

12) Daniil Medvedev

13) Andrey Rublev

14) Alexander Bublik

15) Jiri Lehecka

16) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Jakub Mensik

Tommy Paul

Francisco Cerundolo

Flavio Cobolli

Denis Shapovalov

Ugo Humbert

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Luciano Darderi

Tallon Griekspoor

Arthur Fils

Tomas Machac

Brandon Nakashima

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Alex Michelsen

Cameron Norrie

Corentin Moutet

Grigor Dimitrov

Learner Tien

Zizou Bergs

Gabriel Diallo

Jaume Munar

Sebastian Baez

Alexandre Muller

Lorenzo Sonego

Joao Fonseca

Alexei Popyrin

Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Miomir Kecmanovic

(WC)

(WC)

(WC)

(WC)

(SE)

(Q)

(Q)

(Q)

(Q)

(Q)

(Q)

(Q)

