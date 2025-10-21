2025 Paris Masters Entry List, Prize Money, Points, Dates: Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, Zverev set to star
The ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the 2025 season will take place in Paris, but will the biggest stars in the men’s game feature?
The 2025 Paris Masters, which will be held from October 27 to November 2, will be the 53rd edition of the event and the first staged at La Defense Arena. It was held at the Accor Arena from 1986 until 2024.
The prestigious tournament, which is the only ATP 1000 event staged on indoor hard courts, was founded in 1969.
Alexander Zverev is the reigning champion, having defeated Ugo Humbert in the final last year.
How many players will feature in the main draw?
The Paris Masters is one of the two remaining 1000 events (along with Monte Carlo) to be held over the original one-week format with 56 players in the singles main draw. There are 16 seeded players, with the top eight seeds receiving an opening round bye.
The field consists of 44 direct entrants, four wildcards and seven qualifiers, while there is one special exempt spot available if a player who is not set to feature in Paris makes a deep run at an ATP tournament this week (Vienna or Basel).
Which players have received wildcards?
The wildcards are yet to be announced.
How much prize money is on offer?
The total prize money on offer at the 2025 Paris Masters is €6,128,940 ($7,118,645.28), which is up from €5,950,575 in 2024.
Winner: €946,610
Finalist: €516,925
Semi-finalists: €282,650
Quarter-finalists: €154,170
Round 3: €82,465
Round 2: €44,220
Round 1: €24,500
How many ranking points are on offer?
Winner: 1,000 points
Finalist: 650 points
Semi-finalists: 400 points
Quarter-finalists: 200 points
Round 3: 100 points
Round 2: 50 points
Round 1: 10 points
Which former champions will play?
Four Paris Masters champions are on the entry list: Zverev (2024), Novak Djokovic (2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023), Daniil Medvedev (2020) and Karen Khachanov (2018).
What has the tournament director said about Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic’s participation?
There are questions over whether Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will skip Paris, and tournament director Cedric Pioline has addressed the topic.
Pioline said he was “confident” Alcaraz and Sinner will play, while he expressed his hope that Djokovic — who holds the record for Paris Masters crowns — would return after missing the 2023 event.
Have any players withdrawn?
Jack Draper and Holger Rune have both withdrawn due to injuries, while Frances Tiafoe has also pulled out after ending his season early.
2025 Paris Masters Entry List and Projected Seeds
1) Carlos Alcaraz
2) Jannik Sinner
3) Alexander Zverev
4) Taylor Fritz
5) Novak Djokovic
6) Ben Shelton
7) Alex de Minaur
8) Lorenzo Musetti
9) Casper Ruud
10) Felix Auger-Aliassime
11) Karen Khachanov
12) Daniil Medvedev
13) Andrey Rublev
14) Alexander Bublik
15) Jiri Lehecka
16) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Jakub Mensik
Tommy Paul
Francisco Cerundolo
Flavio Cobolli
Denis Shapovalov
Ugo Humbert
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Luciano Darderi
Tallon Griekspoor
Arthur Fils
Tomas Machac
Brandon Nakashima
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Alex Michelsen
Cameron Norrie
Corentin Moutet
Grigor Dimitrov
Learner Tien
Zizou Bergs
Gabriel Diallo
Jaume Munar
Sebastian Baez
Alexandre Muller
Lorenzo Sonego
Joao Fonseca
Alexei Popyrin
Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Miomir Kecmanovic
