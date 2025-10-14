Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Pete Sampras, Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe all feature on the star-studded list of past Swiss Indoors champions, but who will feature at the 2025 event?

This year’s edition of the indoor hard-court ATP 500 tournament, which is staged at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, will be held from October 20 to 26. It will be the 54th edition of the event, which was founded in 1970.

Eight players in the top 20 of the ATP Rankings are set to compete at the Swiss Indoors: Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jiri Lehecka, Jakub Mensik and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard is the reigning champion, having beaten Shelton in the 2024 final, and the Frenchman is set to be unseeded for his title defence.

How many players will feature in the main draw?

The Swiss Indoors singles main draw will feature 32 players and be played over five rounds. There will be eight seeded players, and no first round byes.

There will be four qualifiers and four wildcards (one of which is an A+ wildcard usually reserved for a late entry), while there is one special exempt spot available if a player who is not set to feature in Basel makes a deep run at an ATP tournament this week (Stockholm, Brussels or Almaty).

Which players have received wildcards?

Two of the wildcard recipients have been confirmed, and they are both Swiss: Stan Wawrinka and Henry Bernet.

Wawrinka is a legend of Swiss tennis, having won three Grand Slam titles and reached a career-high ranking of world No 3.

Bernet is an 18-year-old rising star currently ranked 479th in the world, and this will be his debut in Basel.

How much prize money is on offer?

The total prize money for the 2025 Swiss Indoors is €2,523,045 ($2,915,972.27), which is up from €2,385,100 in 2024.

Champion: €471,825

Finalist: €253,875

Semi-finalists: €135,300

Quarter-finalists: €69,125

Round 2: €36,900

Round 1: €19,680

How many ranking points are on offer?

Champion: 500 points

Finalist: 330 points

Semi-finalists: 200 points

Quarter-finalists: 100 points

Round 2: 50 points

Round 1: 0 points

Which former champions will play?

Mpetshi Perricard (2024) and Auger-Aliassime (2022 an 2023) are the two former Basel winners set to compete.

Have any players withdrawn?

No players have withdrawn from the Swiss Indoors to date.

However, the participation of Arthur Fils, who was a semi-finalist in Basel in 2024, is uncertain. The Frenchman has not played since August 1, at the Canadian Open, due to injury — and that was the only event he has played since the French Open.

2025 Swiss Indoors Entry List and Projected Seeds

1) Taylor Fritz

2) Ben Shelton

3) Holger Rune

4) Casper Ruud

5) Felix Auger-Aliassime

6) Jiri Lehecka

7) Jakub Mensik

8) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Arthur Fils

Ugo Humbert

Denis Shapovalov

Gabriel Diallo

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Alexandre Muller

Jaume Munar

Sebastian Baez

Joao Fonseca

Lorenzo Sonego

Zizou Bergs

Miomir Kecmanovic

Benjamin Bonzi

Marcos Giron

Sebastian Korda

Stan Wawrinka (WC)

Henry Bernet (WC)

(WC)

(A+ WC)

(SE)

(Q)

(Q)

(Q)

(Q)

