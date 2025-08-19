Action in Canada and Cincinnati is done and dusted for another year, and that only means one thing: the start of the US Open is only days away.

Main-draw action will get underway on Sunday, August 24th, with an intriguing men’s singles draw set to unfold in New York.

With the men’s seeds all but set after this week’s ATP Rankings update, we look at this year’s leading contenders.

Who is out?

To date, two men who would have been seeded in New York have withdrawn from the tournament.

World No 25 Grigor Dimitrov is out due to the pectoral injury he sustained at Wimbledon, ending his streak of 58 consecutive Slam appearances, while world No 21 Arthur Fils is out due to a back issue.

Those withdrawals mean that world No 33 Gabriel Diallo and world No 34 Luciano Darderi are now set to be the 31st and 32nd seeds, respectively.

The top seeds

Having won the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles already in 2025, world No 1 Jannik Sinner will return to defend his US Open title as the top seed.

The Italian beat Taylor Fritz in the men’s singles final twelve months ago and, while he has withdrawn from the mixed doubles event, looks like the man to beat in New York.

His main challenger will likely be new Cincinnati Open champion and world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz, with the 2022 US Open winner looking to bounce back from a shock early exit in 2024.

Behind Sinner and Alcaraz, the third and fourth seeds will be world No 3 Alexander Zverev and world No 4 Fritz, with both men searching for their first Grand Slam title.

World No 5 and 2024 US Open semi-finalist Jack Draper, who has not played since Wimbledon, is set to be seeded fifth, with world No 6 Ben Shelton in line to be the sixth seed.

Another player who has not played since SW19 is world No 7 Novak Djokovic, who is in line to be the seventh seed in New York.

It has been two years since Djokovic won his 24th and most recent Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, and he enters looking for a record-extending 25th major.

The top eight seeds are rounded out by world No 8 and eighth seed Alex de Minaur, a quarter-finalist in Flushing Meadows a year ago.

Who else to watch for?

Outside of the top eight seeds, there are plenty of key names to watch out for.

Ninth seed Karen Khachanov has just missed out on a top-eight seeding, though he could be a player to watch after his run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals and Canadian Open final.

It may be a different story, however, for 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti, who has struggled for form since his Roland Garros injury and may be at risk of an early exit.

After a recent drop in the rankings, former world No 1 and 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev is seeded 13th, just behind 12th seed and 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud.

Frances Tiafoe has reached the quarter-final of the US Open in each of the past three years, and the semi-final twice in that span, though he is down as the 17th seed in New York.

Further down, 26th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will hope to start a resurgence in form, though he has traditionally struggled at the US Open in the past.

Who is missing out?

With Diallo and Darderi now into the top 32 seeds, the highest-ranked player currently missing out on a seeding is world No 35 Lorenzo Sonego, a player that the top stars will likely want to avoid early on.

Behind the Italian, world No 36 Cameron Norrie and world No 37 Alexei Popyrin are currently also set to just miss out on a seeded position.

US Open men’s singles seeds

1) Jannik Sinner

2) Carlos Alcaraz

3) Alexander Zverev

4) Taylor Fritz

5) Jack Draper

6) Ben Shelton

7) Novak Djokovic

8) Alex de Minaur

9) Karen Khachanov

10) Lorenzo Musetti

11) Holger Rune

12) Casper Ruud

13) Daniil Medvedev

14) Tommy Paul

15) Andrey Rublev

16) Jakub Mensik

17) Frances Tiafoe

18) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

19) Francisco Cerundolo

20) Jiri Lehecka

21) Tomas Machac

22) Ugo Humbert

23) Alexander Bublik

24) Flavio Cobolli

25) Felix Auger-Aliassime

26) Stefanos Tsitsipas

27) Denis Shapovalov

28) Alex Michelsen

29) Tallon Griekspoor

30) Brandon Nakashima

31) Gabriel Diallo

32) Luciano Darderi

