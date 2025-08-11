The US Open is less than two weeks away, with the final Grand Slam tournament of 2025 set to provide a thrilling fortnight of action in New York.

The seedings for the men’s singles event are not official yet, but things are starting to take shape amid the start of the Cincinnati Open.

Here, we look at what we know so far, and what to watch out for across the rest of the tournament.

What do we know?

While there is plenty of potential change lower down in the rankings, the status of the top two seeds is secure.

Defending US Open champion and world No 1 Jannik Sinner will be the top seed, with world No 2 and 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz the second seed.

Alcaraz cannot rival Sinner’s No 1 ranking in Cincinnati, though the Spaniard himself holds a comfortable cushion as the world No 2 over Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz.

World No 3 Zverev and No 4 Fritz will round up the top four seeds, though Fritz could move up to the No 3 position with a strong run in Cincinnati – coupled with an early Zverev exit.

What else to look out for?

The 5-7 seeds are set to be Jack Draper, Novak Djokovic, and Ben Shelton, though there could be some movement between the three.

Shelton and Djokovic are level on points in the Live Rankings, though, with Djokovic absent, Shelton needs just one more match win to remain at his current actual ranking of world No 6.

With Draper also absent from the Masters 1000 event, the American could move to a new career high of world No 5 – and be the fifth seed at the US Open – with a run to the semi-final.

Alex de Minaur is currently eighth in the live and actual ATP Rankings, though the Australian’s early exit in Cincinnati leaves him susceptible to being pushed out of the top eight.

World 12 Karen Khachanov is up to 10th in the ATP Live Rankings, with Holger Rune currently down to 12th – with his Cincinnati Open semi-final points from last year dropping off as things stand.

Former US Open semi-finalist Khachanov may be best placed to threaten de Minaur’s position, with world No 9 Lorenzo Musetti already out.

Lower down the seedings, Frances Tiafoe faces an uphill task to be a top 16 seed at the event.

The American was a finalist in Cincinnati last summer and, with last year’s points off, is down to 17th in the ATP Live Rankings as things stand.

The withdrawal of world No 21 Grigor Dimitrov means the world No 33 will be seeded in New York; in the live rankings, that is currently Canadian star Gabriel Diallo.

However, the margins in this area of the ATP Rankings are incredibly fine, meaning that there could be plenty of changes over the next few days.

Tennis News

Will Ben Shelton emulate Rafael Nadal and co with unique North American hat-trick?

How Novak Djokovic fared at the US Open the previous times he missed Cincinnati

US Open projected seedings (based on Live ATP Rankings, August 11, 2025)

1) Jannik Sinner

2) Carlos Alcaraz

3) Alexander Zverev

4) Taylor Fritz

5) Jack Draper

6) Novak Djokovic

7) Ben Shelton

8) Alex de Minaur

9) Lorenzo Musetti

10) Karen Khachanov

11) Casper Ruud

12) Holger Rune

13) Daniil Medvedev

14) Tommy Paul

15) Andrey Rublev

16) Jakub Mensik

17) Frances Tiafoe

18) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

19) Francisco Cerundolo

20) Arthur Fils

21) Tomas Machac

22) Ugo Humbert

23) Jiri Lehecka

24) Alexander Bublik

25) Flavio Cobolli

26) Felix Auger-Aliassime

27) Stefanos Tsitsipas

28) Denis Shapovalov

29) Alex Michelsen

30) Tallon Griekspoor

31) Brandon Nakashima

32) Gabriel Diallo

Next in (Live Rankings)

34) Luciano Darderi

35) Lorenzo Sonego

36) Alexei Popyrin

37) Cameron Norrie

Read Next: 2025 US Open projected seedings: Will Victoria Mboko, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu make the cut?