Action in Canada and Cincinnati is done and dusted for another year, and that only means one thing: the start of the US Open is only days away.

Main-draw action will get underway on Sunday, August 24th, with an intriguing women’s singles draw set to unfold in New York.

With the women’s seeds all but set after this week’s WTA Rankings update, we look at this year’s leading contenders.

Who is out?

Ahead of the draw later this week, two women who would have been seeded have withdrawn from the tournament.

Those women are world No 7 Zheng Qinwen, who is absent due to recent elbow surgery, and world No 16 Paula Badosa, who has withdrawn due to a lingering back problem.

Qinwen and Badosa’s withdrawal greatly benefited world No 33 and 2021 runner-up Leylah Fernandez and world No 34 McCartney Kessler, who will now be seeded in the draw.

The top seeds

Searching for a first Grand Slam title of 2025, world No 1 and defending US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka enters the tournament as the top seed.

The Belarusian beat Jessica Pegula in a thrilling final twelve months ago, and will look to be the first woman since Serena Williams (2012-14) to successfully defend her title.

Behind Sabalenka, there has been a significant switch between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

Swiatek’s triumph at the Cincinnati Open means that she moves above Gauff and back up to world No 2, making her the second seed in the draw.

Gauff drops down to world No 3 and will be the third seed, with a projected semi-final against either Sabalenka or Swiatek guaranteed to emerge when the draw is revealed.

The top four seeds are completed by world No 4 Pegula, who reached her sole Grand Slam singles final in Flushing Meadows last year.

Behind Pegula, 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva is the fifth seed at a Grand Slam event for the first time, with Australian Open champion Madison Keys seeded sixth.

World No 8 Jasmine Paolini is up as the seventh seed after her Cincinnati runner-up finish, while world No 9 Amanda Anisimova moves into the top-eight seedings due to Qinwen’s absence.

Who else to watch for?

Across the rest of the seeded players in the draw, there are plenty of big names to watch out for.

2024 semi-finalists Emma Navarro and Karolina Muchova are set to be seeded 10th and 11th, respectively, though neither woman has found their best form in 2025.

Following her stunning breakout run at the Canadian Open, 18-year-old Victoria Mboko is currently set to be the 22nd seed in New York, in what will be just her third Grand Slam main-draw showing.

Beaten Canadian Open finalist Naomi Osaka is projected to be the 23rd seed, the first time she has been seeded at a major since the 2022 Australian Open.

Former Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko and Sofia Kenin are seeded 25th and 26th, and are two women the top eight seeds will likely want to avoid in the third round.

Who is missing out?

As it stands, the highest-ranked player currently not set to be seeded is world No 35 Emma Raducanu.

A champion in New York four years ago, the 22-year-old will need another higher-ranked player to withdraw before the draw to be seeded in the final Grand Slam of the year.

Below Raducanu, world No 36 Magda Linette and world No 37 Wang Xinyu are currently in line to be the most dangerous players seeded players could draw in the opening rounds.

US Open projected women’s singles seeds

1) Aryna Sabalenka

2) Iga Swiatek

3) Coco Gauff

4) Jessica Pegula

5) Mirra Andreeva

6) Madison Keys

7) Jasmine Paolini

8) Amanda Anisimova

9) Elena Rybakina

10) Emma Navarro

11) Karolina Muchova

12) Elina Svitolina

13) Ekaterina Alexandrova

14) Clara Tauson

15) Daria Kasatkina

16) Belinda Bencic

17) Liudmila Samsonova

18) Beatriz Haddad Maia

19) Elise Mertens

20) Diana Shnaider

21) Linda Noskova

22) Victoria Mboko

23) Naomi Osaka

24) Veronika Kudermetova

25) Jelena Ostapenko

26) Sofia Kenin

27) Marta Kostyuk

28) Magdalena Frech

29) Anna Kalinskaya

30) Dayana Yastremska

31) Leylah Fernandez

32) McCartney Kessler

