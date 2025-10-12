The 2025 ATP Tour Asian Swing concluded with the Shanghai Masters, and the men’s circuit now heads to Europe for the final stretch of the season.

The Vienna Open is one of the most prestigious indoor hard-court events, and this year’s tournament will be the 51st edition. The ATP 500 tournament is staged at the Wiener Stadthalle.

Five top 10 players are set to star at the 2025 Vienna Open: Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur, Lorenzo Musetti and Karen Khachanov.

Jack Draper was the champion in 2024, having beaten Khachanov in last year’s final, but he will not defend his title as he is sidelined through injury.

How many players will feature in the main draw?

The Vienna Open singles main draw will feature 32 players and be played over five rounds, with no byes. There will be eight seeded players.

There will be four qualifiers and four wildcards (one of which is an A+ wildcard usually reserved for a late entry), while there is one special exempt spot available if a player who is not set to feature in Vienna makes a deep run at a tournament the week before.

Which players have received wildcards?

Two of the wildcards have been announced, and they have gone to Austrian players Filip Milsolic and Sebastian Ofner.

Prize money

The total prize money will be €2,736,875 ($3,180,659.28), according to the ATP Tour website.

Which former champions will play?

Four former Vienna champions will feature: Sinner (2023), Zverev (2021), Daniil Medvedev (2022) and Andrey Rublev (2020).

Have any players withdrawn?

Frances Tiafoe has withdrawn, and he has been replaced by Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

Have any players used a protected ranking to enter?

Players who have been unable to compete in any tournaments due to injury for a minimum of six months are eligible to use the ATP protected ranking system.

The protected ranking will be determined by the player’s average ranking position during the first three months of their injury. They can use the protected ranking to enter nine tournaments and for a period of nine months from the first event they play after returning.

However, no players have entered the Vienna Open with a protected ranking.

2025 Vienna Open Entry List and Projected Seeds

1) Jannik Sinner

2) Alexander Zverev

3) Alex de Minaur

4) Lorenzo Musetti

5) Karen Khachanov

6) Andrey Rublev

7) Tommy Paul

8) Alexander Bublik

Daniil Medvedev

Francisco Cerundolo

Tomas Machac

Flavio Cobolli

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Grigor Dimitrov

Luciano Darderi

Tallon Griekspoor

Alex Michelsen

Brandon Nakashima

Cameron Norrie

Corentin Moutet

Alexei Popyrin

Alejandro Tabilo

Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Filip Misolic (WC)

Sebastian Ofner (WC)

(WC)

(A+ WC)

(SE)

(Q)

(Q)

(Q)

(Q)

