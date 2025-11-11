The 2025 WTA Tour season is done and dusted, and Aryna Sabalenka finished the campaign where she started, at No 1, while there were several big movers and droppers during the year.

On the back of her Australian Open and US Open crowns in 2024, Sabalenka finished last year on 9,416 points and she was followed in the WTA Rankings by Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini and Zheng Qinwen.

With her position as the year-end No 1 confirmed before this year’s WTA Finals, Sabalenka joined an elite list of women who have completed a full calendar year at the top of the rankings with Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Serena Williams and Ashleigh Barty the others to achieve the feat.

And although Sabalenka won only one major in 2025, successfully defending her US Open crown, the Belarusian accumulated more points this year than last year as she finishes the campaign with a tally of 10,870.

Swiatek, Gauff and Paolini have roughly kept up with their 2024 totals, but Zheng has dropped out of the top 20 as she missed the bulk of the second half of this season due to injury.

WTA Rankings On January 1

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 9,416 points

2. Iga Swiatek – 8,295

3. Coco Gauff – 6,530

4. Jasmine Paolini – 5,344

5. Zheng Qinwen – 5,340

6. Elena Rybakina – 5,171

7. Jessica Pegula – 4,705

8. Emma Navarro – 3,589

9. Daria Kasatkina – 3,368

10. Barbora Krejcikova – 3,214

11. Danielle Collins – 3,178

12. Paula Badosa – 2,908

13. Diana Shnaider – 2,895

14. Anna Kalinskaya – 2,743

15. Jelena Ostapenko – 2,588

16. Mirra Andreeva – 2,578

17. Beatriz Haddad Maia – 2,554

18. Marta Kostyuk – 2,493

19. Donna Vekic – 2,258

20. Victoria Azarenka – 2,127

Besides Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff and Paolini, the other players who are still in the top 10 a year later are Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula with the Kazakh player ending the year at No 5 after winning the WTA Finals while Pegula is at No 6.

Amanda Anisimova was a big winner as she was at No 36 after the last update in December 2024, but has climbed to a new high of No 5 following two WTA 1000 titles and Grand Slam runners-up trophies at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Emma Navarro has not done too badly as she sits at No 15 while Kasatkina slipped 28 places, currently at No 37, but that’s nothing compared to Barbora Krejcikova as the two-time Grand Slam winner’s injury-disrupted nightmare season has resulted in a 55-spot drop.

American Danielle Collins was one spot behind Krejcikova at the start of the year and she is now one spot ahead of the Czech at No 64 after a poor season.

Mirra Andreeva, of course, finds herself at No 9 in the latest WTA Rankings while the likes of Paula Badosa (No 25), Diana Shnaider (No 21), Anna Kalinskaya (No 33), Jelena Ostapenko (No 23) and Marta Kostyuk (No 26) are not too bad off compared to 12 months ago.

Beatriz Haddad Maia is at No 58 and Donna Vekic at No 77, but former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka has endured a nightmare year as she has dropped out of the top 100, currently finding herself at No 135.

WTA Rankings On November 10

1. Aryna Sabalenka – 10,870 points

2. Iga Swiatek – 8,395

3. Coco Gauff – 6,763

4. Amanda Anisimova – 6,287

5. Elena Rybakina – 5,850

6. Jessica Pegula – 5,583

7. Madison Keys – 4,335

8. Jasmine Paolini – 4,325

9. Mirra Andreeva – 4,319

10. Ekaterina Alexandrova – 3,375

11. Belinda Bencic – 3,168

12. Clara Tauson – 2,770

13. Linda Noskova – 2,641

14. Elina Svitolina – 2,595

15. Emma Navarro – 2,515

16. Naomi Osaka – 2,487

17. Luidmila Samsonova – 2,209

18. Victoria Mboko – 2,157

19. Karolina Muchova – 1,996

20. Elise Mertens – 1,969

Other Big Rankings Winners (Selected)

The fairytale story of 2025 no doubt involved rising star Victoria Mboko.

Mboko started the year at No 333, but surged into the top 100 on the back of winning her first WTA Tour-level title, the Canadian Open, but that was not the end of her rise as the 19-year-old won a second title at the Hong Kong Open to break into the top 20.

In terms of other winners who have made their way into the top 20 by the end of 2025, Madison Keys was No 21 at the start of the year but hit the top 10 after winning the Australian Open.

Ekaterina Alexandrova was at No 28 in January, Belinda Bencic No 489, Clara Tauson (No 50), Naomi Osaka (No 57), Luidmila Samsonova (No 27), Karolina Muchova (No 22) and Elise Mertens (No 34).

Bencic also had an incredible storyline this season as she missed most of the 2024 season after giving birth to her first child, a girl, in February. The Swiss won the Abu Dhabi Open and Pan Pacific Open while she also reached the semi-final at Wimbledon to find herself on the brink of a return to the top 10.

Emma Raducanu was at No 58 in January but finished at No 29 – her highest position since September 2022 – and her rise was through consistency rather than one big title run.

Iva Jovic was one of four teenage title winners in 2025 and she jumped from No 189 to No 35.

Lois Boisson was another success story as she at No 203 at the end of last year and was down at No 361 at the start of the French Open, but caused several shocks at her home Grand Slam as she beat third seed Pegula and sixth seed Andreeva to reach the semi-final before losing to eventual champion Gauff.

The Frenchwoman also won the Hamburg Open in July now sits comfortably in the top 50 at No 36.

Alex Eala, meanwhile, became the first Filipina to crack the top 100 of the WTA Rankings after reaching the semi-final of the Miami Open where she beat Grand Slam winners Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek. The 20-year-old finished at No 50 after starting the campaign at No 147.

Janice Tjen was one of the first-time title winners in 2025 and she started her campaign at No 412, but broke into the top 100 in October when she finished runner-up in Sao Paolo and then won the Chennai title to crack the top 60, finishing at No 54.

Her compatriot Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah was at No 349 on the final day of last season, but her Sao Paolo title run was key to her jump to No 123.

The Biggest Losers (Selected)

Besides Azarenka and Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova was another big-name player who suffered a massive drop. The former world No 1 finished 2024 at No 41, but she has slipped to No 1044 after playing only three matches this year.

2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens hit a career-high of No 3 in 2018, but finished 2024 at No 74. Her poor form and injury nightmare continued in 2025 and she is currently at No 1062.

Ons Jabeur peaked at No 2 in 2022, but now sits at No 79.

Katie Boulter was on the brink of a top 20 breakthrough a year ago as she finished the season at No 24, but poor form and injuries have seen her drop to No 100 in the latest rankings.