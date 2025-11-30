The 2025 WTA Tour season was hugely entertaining, with an array of incredible storylines and epic matches emerging across the year.

Four different champions were crowned at the Grand Slams, but it was a year of immense consistency at the top of the women’s game, while several rising stars made significant moves forward in their careers.

Here, looking back at the year as a whole, we handed out our 2025 WTA Tour awards.

Best Player: Aryna Sabalenka

It was a hugely competitive — and high-quality year — at the top of the women’s game, though Sabalenka remained atop the WTA Rankings throughout.

Winning her fourth Grand Slam title at the US Open, Sabalenka won four WTA titles in total and reached a further five finals in by far and away the most consistent year of any woman in 2025.

Best Match: Madison Keys def Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(8), Australian Open SF

The latter stages of the four Grand Slams produced an array of memorable matches in 2025, though Keys’ battling win over Swiatek in Melbourne may have been the pick of them all.

It looked as if Keys would just miss out on a stunning victory, only for the American to save a match point late on, before stunning Swiatek in a thrilling final-set tiebreak.

Best Moment: Madison Keys’ Australian Open triumph

Keys’ win over Swiatek in the semi-final may have been the match of the year, and her overall run was undoubtedly the best story of the whole season.

So long dubbed as the WTA’s ‘nearly woman’, she rewrote the story of her career, beating Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina, Swiatek, and Sabalenka in consecutive three-set matches to capture an elusive major title.

Most Improved: Amanda Anisimova

There were several contenders here, but Anisimova’s rise to becoming a genuine contender at the very top of the sport marks her out as the most improved star of 2025.

Starting the year ranked 36th in the world, the 24-year-old cracked the top 20, top 10, and top five of the WTA Rankings, ending 2025 as the world No 4 after winning two WTA 1000 titles and reaching two Grand Slam finals.

Breakout Star: Victoria Mboko

The likes of Alex Eala, Lois Boisson, and Maya Joint all contended for this award, but Mboko’s stunning success marked her out as the breakout star of the 2025 WTA season.

Starting the year outside of the top 300, Mboko surged up the WTA Rankings before a stunning run to the WTA 1000 Canadian Open title — and ended the year inside the top 20 after winning the Hong Kong Tennis Open.

Coach of the Year: Risk Vleeshouwers

The likes of Anton Dubrov (Sabalenka) and Nathalie Tauziat (Mboko) were strong contenders here, but Vleeshouwers’ work with Anisimova is more than worthy of recognition.

Dutchman Vleeshouwers was imperative in Anisimova’s rise towards the top of the WTA Tour in 2025, and their partnership looks set to grow further across 2026 and beyond.

Biggest Upset: Alex Eala def Iga Swiatek 6-2, 7-5, Miami Open

There was a string of shock results across the WTA Tour in 2025, though arguably none were more shocking than Eala’s surprise win over Iga Swiatek in Miami.

Ranked outside the top 130, the Filipina was a huge underdog against world No 2, though she produced the performance of her career to stun the former Miami Open champion in straight sets.

Comeback of the Year: Belinda Bencic

Bencic is one of the most experienced players on tour, and 2025 will surely go down as one of her most satisfying seasons, rising up to world No 11 following her return from maternity leave late last year.

The Swiss reached the semi-final of Wimbledon and the fourth round of the Australian Open, alongside winning WTA 500 titles in Abu Dhabi and Tokyo across a remarkable 2025.

One to Watch: Linda Noskova

Noskova did not always attract the headlines that other WTA young guns did, but the Czech looks primed and ready for a huge 2026.

The 21-year-old reached three WTA finals in 2025 — including her first WTA 1000 final at the China Open — and her year-ending ranking of 13th puts her on the brink of a major breakthrough.

