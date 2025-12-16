Novak Djokovic will begin his 2026 campaign at the Adelaide International, while Jack Draper and Stefanos Tsitsipas are also set to feature at the event.

The Adelaide International, which was founded in 2020, is one of the lead-in tournaments to the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The ATP 250 tournament is staged on outdoor hard courts at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in Adelaide.

Felix Auger-Aliassime won the 2025 edition of the event, but he has opted not to defend his title as he is not on the 2026 entry list.

Djokovic and Draper are the two top 10 stars who have signed up, while Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Jiri Lehecka and Tommy Paul’s presence means there will be five top 20 players in the field.

It will be Djokovic’s first tournament of the year, while it is scheduled to Draper’s second after the United Cup.

How many players will compete?

The singles draw at the Adelaide International features 28 players, with the top four seeds receiving a bye into the second round.

There have been 19 direct entrants confirmed, while there will also be four qualifiers and three wildcards.

2026 Adelaide International ATP Entry List

4) Novak Djokovic

10) Jack Draper

14) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

17) Jiri Lehecka

20) Tommy Paul

21) Francisco Cerundolo

24) Joao Fonseca

25) Tallon Griekspoor

29) Arthur Rinderknech

31) Valentin Vacherot

32) Tomas Machac

33) Brandon Nakashima

34) Stefanos Tsitsipas

35) Corentin Moutet

36) Jaume Munar

37) Ugo Humbert

40) Arthur Fils

41) Gabriel Diallo

54) Alexei Popyrin

Which former champions will play?

Djokovic won the Adelaide International on his only previous appearance in 2023, beating Sebastian Korda in the final.

Jiri Lehecka is the other former champion on the entry list, with the Czech having overcome Draper in the 2024 final.

What did Novak Djokovic say after winning the 2023 Adelaide International?

After his thrilling 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4 victory over Korda in the 2023 Adelaide title match, Djokovic said: “It was a great week obviously.

“Concluding the week with the trophy, better than losing in the finals. But it was anybody’s match today. I thought, what I said on the court, that he was closer to win it. He had match point. He was a break up, 40-love in the first set, he managed to win the tiebreaker.

“He (Korda) was quite in control. I wasn’t playing my best at all. But found a way to win.

“I think in the tough days, when you’re not maybe striking the ball, not feeling your best on the court, and you win the match, particularly if it’s like latter stages of the tournament, like the finals, it just gives you even more confidence and satisfaction for achieving that.”

