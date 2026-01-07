It is less than two weeks until the opening Grand Slam event of the year at the Australian Open, and the Adelaide International will be a key stop for several ATP stars ahead of Melbourne.

The likes of Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev, and Gael Monfils have all triumphed at the revamped event since it returned to the calendar in 2020, and a string of big names will be eyeing up the title in 2026.

From the entry list and top seeds, to the prize money and ranking points on offer, we take you through all you need to know about the event.

Who is in action?

Projected top seed Djokovic pulled out of the tournament on Monday, joining Jack Draper, Corentin Moutet, and Arthur Fils on the withdrawal list.

World No 14 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina is now set to be the top seed in the singles draw, with world No 19 Jiri Lehecka — champion here in 2024 — seeded second.

Tommy Paul is set to be seeded third, with the American looking to bounce back from an injury-disrupted 2025, while Francisco Cerundolo is currently set to be the fourth seed.

Tallon Griekspoor and Arthur Rinderknech are set to be seeded fifth and sixth, respectively, while Joao Fonseca and Valentin Vacherot are set to round out the eight seeds.

Fonseca will hope he is back fit and firing after withdrawing from the Brisbane International, while all eyes will be on whether Vacherot can continue adjusting towards life at the top of the sport.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will also be in action, while home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis has received a wildcard.

What ranking points are on offer?

As per any ATP 250-level tournament, this year’s men’s singles champion in Adelaide will take home 250 ranking points after their triumph.

A further 165 ranking points will be awarded to the tournament runner-up, with 100 ranking points on offer to the two beaten semi-finalists.

Each beaten quarter-finalist will earn 50 ranking points, while the players who exit in round two will be awarded 25 ranking points — though there will be zero ranking points for anyone beaten in round one.

Champion: 250 points

Runner-up: 165 points

Semi-finalists: 100 points

Quarter-finalists: 50 points

Round 2: 25 points

Round 1: Zero points

What prize money is on offer?

As per the ATP Tour website, this year’s men’s singles champion will be awarded $106,490 for their triumph in Adelaide.

That is a slight increase from 2025, when champion Felix Auger-Aliassime was awarded $103,525 for his victory.

This year’s beaten finalist will take home $62,115 in winnings, while the two semi-finalists will earn $36,520 in prize money.

Quarter-finalists will take home $21,155, with players beaten in round two earning $21,155, and those who fall in round one earning $7,510.

Champion: $106,490

Runner-up: $62,115

Semi-finalists: $36,520

Quarter-finalists: $21,155

Round 2: $12,285

Round 1: $7,510

Key dates

Main draw action in Adelaide is set to take place from January 12-17, with the tournament finishing one day before the start of the Australian Open.

The men’s singles quarter-finals are set to take place on January 15, with the semi-finals on January 16, and the championship match on Saturday, January 17; the full schedule is dependent on the weather.

The main draw for the men’s singles event will likely be revealed on Saturday, January 10, just ahead of the start of the tournament.

Entry list (as of January 7, 2026)

1) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

2) Jiri Lehecka

3) Tommy Paul

4) Francisco Cerundolo

5) Tallon Griekspoor

6) Arthur Rinderknech

7) Joao Fonseca

8) Valentin Vacherot

Brandon Nakashima

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tomas Machac

Ugo Humbert

Jaume Munar

Gabriel Diallo

Zizou Bergs

Daniel Altmaier

Sebastian Korda

Alexei Popyrin

Reilly Opelka

(WC) Thanasi Kokkinakis

Further qualifiers and wildcards tbc

