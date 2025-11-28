The ATP Tour has officially confirmed the schedule for the 2026 season and there are a few important tweaks for next year, but all the biggest events remain largely unaffected.

In total, there will be 63 tournaments in 29 different countries on the men’s tennis calendar in 2026 with the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open organised by the Grand Slam Boards, the Davis Cup is run by the International Tennis Federation while the Laver Cup is also run independently.

Besides the four Grand Slams, the other traditional events are the ATP Finals that will take place at the end of the regular season in Italy while the nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments remain in their usual slots with small changes.

Seven of the Masters 1000 events will take place across 12 days with the Monte Carlo Masters and Paris Masters the exception as it will be played across one week, while there will be 16 ATP 500 tournaments and 29 ATP events.

A Look At The Biggest Events

The season-opening Grand Slam, the Australian Open, will start a week later than usual as it will run from Sunday, January 18 until Sunday, February 1 at Melbourne Park.

The French Open stays in its usual slot with the clay-court major starting on Sunday May 24 with the men’s final taking place on Sunday, June 7 at Roland Garros in Paris.

Wimbledon gets underway on Monday, June 29 on the grass courts at the All England Club with Championship weekend taking place on July 11 and 12 while the US Open runs from Monday, August 31 until Sunday, September 13 at Flushing Meadows.

Grand Slams

Australia Open – January 18 to February 1

French Open – May 24 to June 7

Wimbledon – June 29 to July 12

As for the nine Masters events, the Sunshine Double will once again be staged in March with the Indian Wells Open running from March 4-15 and the Miami Open taking place from March 18-29.

The Monte Carlo Masters marks the start of the clay Masters swing and it runs from April 5-12 while the Madrid Masters takes place from April 22 to May 3 and the Italian Open runs from May 6-17.

There is, of course, no grass court Masters event with the next focus on the North American hard-court swing.

But there is good news for players wanting more time off between Wimbledon and the Canadian Open as there will now be a three-week break as the ATP 1000 event only starts on August 2.

However, the Canadian Open will once again have a Wednesday final as it will end on August 12.

That, though, is good news for the Cincinnati Open as, unlike this year, the two Masters events won’t overlap as the Mason tournament runs from August 13 to 23.

ATP Features

The defining ATP Tour rivalries of 2025 – ft. Alcaraz, Sinner, Medvedev, Zverev

Five players who went backwards in 2025 – the biggest flops of the ATP Tour season

The 2025 Cincinnati final was staged on a Monday and that had a major impact on the revamped US Open mixed doubles event as many players had to rush to New York to compete.

“We feel strongly that a Sunday final will deliver the best tournament experience,” Cincinnati Open Tournament Director Bob Moran stated recently.

“We appreciate the ATP and WTA Tours working with us to make this change, which will benefit our attendees, partners, players and global broadcast audience.”

With next year’s Cincy final taking place on the Sunday, players will have a bit more rest ahead of the US Open.

The Tour heads to Asia for the Shanghai Masters from October 7-18 before the final ATP 1000 event, the Paris Masters, runs from November 2-9.

ATP Masters 1000 Events

Indian Wells Open March 4-15

Miami Open – March 18-29

Monte Carlo Masters – April 5-12

Madrid Open – April 23-May 3

Italian Open – May 6-16

Canadian Open – August 2-12

Cincinnati Open – 13-23

Shanghai Masters – October 7-18

Paris Masters – November 2-9

Other Changes…

Marseille (Open 13) and Metz (Moselle Open) have dropped off the calendar with Lyon (Grand Prix Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes) and Millennium Estoril Open (Estoril) added.

One ATP 250 event is still to be confirmed for the November 8-14 slot. The Hellenic Championship took place in Athens during that time in 2025, but organisers are yet to announce if it will return in 2026.

The 2026 ATP Tour season will end with the ATP Finals in Italy with the season-ending event pencilled in from November 15 to 22 before the Davis Cup Finals run from November 24-29 in Bologna.