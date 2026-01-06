The build-up to the Australian Open is well underway, and next week’s Hobart International will be a key event for several WTA Tour stars in their preparation for the opening Grand Slam tournament of 2026.

The Hobart International debuted on the WTA calendar in 1994 and has crowned an array of big-name champions since then, with Kim Clijsters, Petra Kvitova, and Garbine Muguruza among the high-profile players to triumph at the WTA 250 event.

Here, we take you through all you need to know about this year’s tournament, from the prize money and ranking points, to the stars set to battle it out for the title.

Who is in action?

The big news coming into the event is undoubtedly the presence of tennis icon Venus Williams, who was awarded a wildcard into this event and the Australian Open last week.

It will be Williams‘ second tournament of the year, following a competitive three-set loss at the Auckland Open to Magda Linette — who is also set to compete in Hobart.

Also looking for her first win of the season is Emma Raducanu, who will be heading in after a United Cup defeat to Maria Sakkari.

The Brit will look to end a four-match losing streak when she makes her Hobart debut, and the world No 29 is set to be the second seed at the WTA 250 event.

World No 19 Elise Mertens is set to be the top seed in Hobart and has an incredible pedigree at the tournament, lifting the title in 2017 and 2018, and finishing as the runner-up in 2024 and 2025.

Defending champion and world No 31 McCartney Kessler is set to be seeded third, with US rising star Iva Jovic rounding out the top four seeds as things stand.

The remaining seeded positions are currently set to be filled by Ann Li, Eva Lys, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, and Tatjana Maria.

Other notable names set to compete include two-time Grand Slam singles champion Barbora Krejcikova and rising star Janice Tjen.

What ranking points are on offer?

Like all WTA 250 events, a total of 250 ranking points are on offer for whoever triumphs in Hobart next week.

Significant ranking points are also available for the tournament runner-up, with the beaten finalist taking home 163 ranking points from their campaign.

The two beaten semi-finalists will earn 98 ranking points for their efforts, while players who exit at the quarter-final stage will take home 54 ranking points.

Thirty ranking points are on offer for players who reach the second round, while players beaten in the first round will take home just one ranking point.

Champion: 250 points

Runner-up: 163 points

Semi-finalist: 98 points

Quarter-finalist: 54 points

Round 2: 30 points

Round 1: One point

What prize money is on offer?

Across both the singles and doubles tournaments, there is a total prize money commitment of $283,347 at the 2026 Hobart International.

This year’s singles champion is set to receive a total prize money payout of $37,390 for their campaign, slightly up from the $36,300 awarded to Kessler in 2025.

The beaten finalist will take home $22,125 for their efforts, while the two semi-finalists will earn $12,331.

Players who exit the event at the quarter-final stage will take home $7,025, while players in round two will earn $4,285, and those who exit in the opening round will receive $3,065.

Champion: $37,390

Runner-up: $22,125

Semi-finalist: $12,331

Quarter-finalist: $7,025

Round 2: $4,285

Round 1: $3,065

Key dates

Main draw action in Hobart will take place from January 12-17, with the WTA 250 event finishing one day before the start of the Australian Open.

The opening two rounds of action are set to take place from January 12-14, with the quarter-finals set to take place on January 15, the semi-finals on January 16, and the final on January 17; all dates are weather dependent.

The draw for the event looks set to be made on Saturday, January 10.

Full entry list (as of January 6, 2026)

1) Elise Mertens

2) Emma Raducanu

3) McCartney Kessler

4) Iva Jovic

5) Ann Li

6) Eva Lys

7) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

8) Tatjana Maria

Emiliana Arango

Magda Linette

Janice Tjen

Elsa Jacquemot

Xinyu Wang

Magdalena Frech

Barbora Krejcikova

Peyton Stearns

Hailey Baptiste

Solana Sierra

Olga Danilovic

Sonay Kartal

Antonia Ruzic

(WC) Venus Williams

Further wildcards and qualifiers tbc

