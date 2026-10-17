2026 Swiss Indoors Basel Entry List, Prize Money, Dates: Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton headline

Novak Djokovic has made the surprise decision to compete at the 2026 Swiss Indoors, but who else will star at the tournament in Basel?

This year’s Swiss Indoors will be the 55th edition of the indoor hard-court ATP 500 event, which is staged at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel.

Joao Fonseca is the reigning champion, having defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the 2025 championship match.

When will the 2026 Swiss Indoors be held?

Main draw action at the 2026 Swiss Indoors will take place from 26 October to 1 November.

How many players will be in the Swiss Indoors draw, and who will be seeded?

The Basel singles draw features 32 players, including four qualifiers and three wildcards, and there are eight seeds.

All eight players set to be seeded are currently in the top 20 of the ATP Rankings: Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Arthur Fils, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Rafael Jodar, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Jiri Lehecka.

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Djokovic is set to make his fourth appearance at the Swiss Indoors — and first since 2011 — after accepting a wildcard.

In a statement, the Swiss Indoors said: “Welcome back, Novak Djokovic!

“After three appearances from 2009 to 2011, including his tournament triumph in 2009, the 24-time Grand Slam champion and the most successful tennis player of all time returns to the Swiss Indoors Basel for the fourth time. We can’t wait to welcome you back.”

Swiss legend Wawrinka has also received a wildcard for what will be the final tournament of his glittering career.

2026 Swiss Indoors ATP ranking points breakdown

Champion: 500 points

Finalist: 330 points

Semi-finalists: 200 points

Quarter-finalists: 100 points

Round 2: 50 points

Round 1: 0 points

How much prize money is on offer at the 2026 Swiss Indoors?

According to the ATP Tour website, the total prize money pot for the 2026 Swiss Indoors is €2,584,155.

2026 Swiss Indoors Entry List

1. Ben Shelton

2. Felix Auger-Aliassime

3. Arthur Fils

4. Novak Djokovic (WC)

5. Taylor Fritz

6. Rafael Jodar

7. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

8. Jiri Lehecka

Casper Ruud

Alexander Bublik

Valentin Vacherot

Joao Fonseca

Alejandro Tabilo

Ugo Humbert

Arthur Rinderknech

Alex Michelsen

Zizou Bergs

Hubert Hurkacz

Botic van de Zandschulp

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Mariano Navone

Denis Shapovalov

Raphael Collignon

Holger Rune (PR)

Stan Wawrinka (WC)

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