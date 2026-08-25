Overview of Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open in New York

The US Open is the final Grand Slam on the 2026 tennis calendar and the event is shaping up to be an exciting one with Carlos Alcaraz looking to make a remarkable return from injury while there is a four-way battle for the No 1 spot in the WTA Rankings.

This year marks the 146th edition of the US Open with the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City, hosting the tournament for the past 48 years.

The National Tennis Center has three main courts with Arthur Ashe Stadium – the largest tennis court, boasting a capacity of 23,771 – the feature piece. Louis Armstrong Stadium can host up to 14,000 people and Grandstand can house 8,125 spectators.

When Will The 2026 US Open Take Place?

The men’s and women’s singles main draw competitions will for the second year in a row get underway on a Sunday after expanding to a 15-day tournament in 2025 with 30 August the big date in the calendar this year.

The tournament will come to a conclusion with the women’s final on Saturday 12 September on Arthur Ashe with the men’s showpiece match being staged the following day.

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But there will be competitive action before those events as Fan Week started on 23 August while the qualifying tournaments and new revamped mixed doubles competitions kicked off on 24 August.

The mixed doubles main competition will be staged on 25-26 August USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center with a host of superstars in the draw.

Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams are teaming up while Novak Djokovic is partnering Aryna Sabalenka, and Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex Eala are team-mates.

When Is The US Open Draw?

The draw ceremony for the men’s and women’s singles is set for Thursday, 27 August. It is usually takes place at 12:00 New York time.

The Daily Schedule At Flushing Meadows…

Play gets underway at 11:00 every day in New York (15:00 GMT/16:00 BST) while the evening sessions start at 19:00 (23:00 GMT/0:00 BST).

The women’s final is scheduled to start at 16:00 on Sunday 12 September (20:00 GMT/21:00 BST) while the men’s final will get underway on 14:00 on the Sunday (18:00 GMT/19:00 BST).

Who Won The 2025 Titles?

Carlos Alcaraz denied Jannik Sinner a second title in a row in New York as he beat the defending champion in four sets in the final to win his second US Open title and sixth Grand Slam, although he has since moved to seven.

Aryna Sabalenka made it two in a row at Flushing Meadows as she beat American Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to lift a fourth major title.

Who Are The Top Seeds At This Year’s Event?

With world No 1 Sinner absent due to a knee injury, world No 2 Alexander Zverev will be the top seed and he will be followed by Alcaraz – who himself is just returning after a long injury layoff – Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic, Flavio Cobolli, Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz and Arthur Fils.

World No 1 Sabalenka is the top seed in the women’s draw and Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, Linda Noskova, Karolina Muchova, Iga Swiatek, Elina Svitolina and Anisimova complete the top 10.

In case you were wondering, rising star Alex Eala is seeded 17th so she will avoid big-name players during the first few rounds.

As for the top four seeds, they will all be battling it out for the No 1 spot in the WTA Ranking.

Who Are Missing?

The list continues to grow with five-time Grand Slam winner Sinner the highest casualty in the men’s draw and Victoria Mboko the highest-ranked star in the women’s line-up.

For now, the total stands at 17.

Prize Money For 2026 US Open

The kitty for the 2026 season-ending Grand Slam has increased by 21% from 2025, with the total standing at $108 million – the biggest in tennis history.

Last year Alcaraz and Sabalenka earned $5,000,000 for winning the title, while runners-up Sinner and Anisimova received $2,500,000 each for their efforts.

Full 2026 breakdown:

First round: $140,000

Second round: $190,000

Third round: $290,000

Fourth round: $480,000

Quarter-finalists: $780,000

Semi-finalists: $1,450,000

Finalists: $2,800,000

Champions: $5,500,000