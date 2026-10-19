2026 Vienna Open Entry List, Prize Money, Dates: Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev star

The 2026 Asian swing on the ATP Tour concluded with the Shanghai Masters last week, and the circuit has now moved indoors for the final stretch of the season.

One of the most prestigious indoor hard-court tournaments is the Vienna Open — an ATP 500 event held at the Wiener Stadthalle.

This year’s Vienna Open will be the 55th edition of the tournament in Austria. Jannik Sinner was the reigning champion, but he will not defend his title due to injury.

When will the 2026 Vienna Open be held?

Main draw play at the Vienna Open will get underway on Monday 26 October and conclude on Sunday 1 November.

How many players will be in the Vienna Open draw, and who will be seeded?

The Vienna Open singles draw features 32 players, including four qualifiers and three wildcards, and there are eight seeds.

The eight players set to be seeded in Vienna are: Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Jakub Mensik.

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Alcaraz is set to make his second appearance in Vienna after accepting a wildcard.

The Spanish star reached the semi-finals on his debut in Austria in 2021.

Vienna Open tournament director Herwig Straka revealed he contacted Alcaraz’s team after the postponement of the Six Kings Slam, which was due to be held this week.

“Everything happened very quickly after that, and Carlos agreed to come to Vienna without much hesitation,” Straka said.

“I am delighted that we will be able to welcome him to the Erste Bank Open this year.

“He is one of the most exciting players and personalities on the ATP Tour and captivates an enormous global fanbase. His commitment is a tremendous honour for our tournament.”

The other two wildcards are yet to be confirmed.

2026 Vienna Open ATP ranking points breakdown

Champion: 500 points

Finalist: 330 points

Semi-finalists: 200 points

Quarter-finalists: 100 points

Round 2: 50 points

Round 1: 0 points

How much prize money is on offer at the 2026 Vienna Open?

According to the ATP Tour website, the total prize money pot for the 2026 Vienna Open is €2,797,985.

2026 Vienna Open Entry List

1. Alexander Zverev

2. Carlos Alcaraz (WC)

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Flavio Cobolli

5. Alex de Minaur

6. Frances Tiafoe

7. Tommy Paul

8. Jakub Mensik

Learner Tien

Brandon Nakashima

Luciano Darderi

Francisco Cerundolo

Andrey Rublev

Lorenzo Musetti

Karen Khachanov

Alexander Blockx

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Ignacio Buse

Arthur Fery

Matteo Arnaldi

Cameron Norrie

Daniel Merida

Tallon Griekspoor

Luca van Assche

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