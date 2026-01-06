The build-up to the Australian Open is getting more and more exciting Down Under, and next week’s Adelaide International will see several of the biggest names in women’s tennis in action.

The event debuted on the WTA Tour calendar in 202o and has crowned a string of big-name champions since then, with Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka among those who have triumphed at the WTA 500 tournament.

From the biggest WTA names in action, to the prize money and ranking points on offer, we take you through all you need to know about this year’s event.

Who is in action?

The tournament will be headlined by world No 6 Jessica Pegula and world No 7 Madison Keys, who contested the final back in 2025.

Keys beat her fellow American in three sets to lift the Adelaide International title twelve months ago, and went on to win the Australian Open two weekends later.

World No 9 Mirra Andreeva is set to be the third seed at the tournament, with world No 10 Ekaterina Alexandrova projected to be the fourth seed as things stand.

World No 11 Belinda Bencic and world No 12 Linda Noskova are set to be the fifth and sixth seeds, respectively, with Clara Tauson and Emma Navarro rounding out the eight seeded players in the draw.

Among the stars set to be unseeded in the draw are 2024 champion Jelena Ostapenko and rising star Victoria Mboko.

What ranking points are on offer?

Naturally, as a WTA 500 event, a not-insignificant 500 ranking points are on offer for whoever triumphs in Adelaide this year.

The runner-up will also receive a chunky 325 ranking points for their efforts, while the two beaten semi-finalists will take home 195 ranking points.

The four players who exit at the quarter-final stage will leave with 108 ranking points, with players in round two taking home 60 ranking points, and players in round one taking home one ranking point.

Champion: 500 points

Runner-up: 325 points

Semi-final: 195 points

Quarter-final: 108 points

Round 2: 60 points

Round 1: One point

What prize money is on offer?

Across both the women’s singles and doubles events, the tournament has a total prize money commitment of $1,206,446 in 2026.

This year’s women’s singles champion will take home winnings of $185,500 from the event, up from the $164,000 awarded to Keys for her triumph twelve months ago.

The runner-up will take home $114,500 for reaching the final, while the two players who exit at the semi-final stage will earn $66,000 for their efforts.

Beaten quarter-finalists will each take home $33,470 for their campaigns, with players in round two earning $17,235, and players in round one earning $11,250.

Champion: $185,500

Runner-up: $114,500

Semi-final: $66,000

Quarter-final: $33,470

Round 2: $17,235

Round 1: $11,250

Key dates

Main draw action in Adelaide is scheduled to take place from January 12-17, ahead of the Australian Open starting the following day.

The quarter-finals of the women’s singles event are scheduled to be held on January 15, with the semi-finals on January 16, and the final on January 17.

The draw for the event will likely be made on Saturday, January 10.

Entry list (as of January 6, 2026)

1) Jessica Pegula

2) Madison Keys

3) Mirra Andreeva

4) Ekaterina Alexandrova

5) Belinda Bencic

6) Linda Noskova

7) Clara Tauson

8) Emma Navarro

Liudmila Samsonova

Victoria Mboko

Diana Shnaider

Leylah Fernandez

Jelena Ostapenko

Paula Badosa

Marta Kostyuk

Dayana Yastremska

Sofia Kenin

(PR) Marketa Vondrousova

(PR) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Further wildcards and qualifiers tbc

