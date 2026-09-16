Elena Rybakina’s massive US Open winners’ cheque has helped her to surge to No 1 in the 2026 WTA prize money list, but Mirra Andreeva has dropped several spots.

Newly crowned world No 1 Rybakina defeated two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in three sets at Flushing Meadows and earned a whopping $5,500,000 – the biggest prize in Grand Slam history – and she now has a comfortable lead at the top.

The list features regulars like Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula while major champions Andreeva and Linda Noskova are also sitting pretty.

Sixty-five players on the WTA Tour have already earned more than $1,000,000 this year with American Alycia Parks the latest to hit the seven-figure mark as she took her 2026 earnings to $1,002,647 after the US Open.

Twenty-three stars have earned more than $2,000,000 and 11 players have hit the $3m mark.

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Some interesting names outside the top 10 include Amanda Anisimova, who earned $7,260,577 last year, with the American sitting at No 27 with $1,941,395.

Anisimova is two places below Alex Eala with the Filipina earning $1,972,305 so far this year while 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys is at No 23 with $2,000,182. Keys finished ninth in the 2025 earners’ list with $4,357,787.

Top 10 WTA Prize Money Earners In 2026

10. Iga Swiatek – $4,108,594

The Pole has struggled at Grand Slams this year with her best showing a quarter-final appearance at the Australian Open, but she lost in the fourth round at Roland Garros and the US Open, and in the third round at Wimbledon.

However, her title run at August’s Canadian Open, worth $1,085,220, keeps her inside the top 10.

9. Elina Svitolina – $4,230,325

The Ukrainian collected €1,007,165 ($1,177,910) for winning the Italian Open in May while she also won the Auckland Open at the start of the year.

Svitolina – who has earned more than $30m in career prize money – was also a runner-up in Dubai, made it to the semi-finals of the Australian Open and reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

8. Marta Kostyuk – $4,276,527

The 2026 season is easily Kostyuk’s best on the WTA Tour as she won the Madrid Open, earning €1,007,165 ($1,186,883) while she also reached the semi-final of the French Open ($876,465) and Wimbledon ($1,207,689).

Before this year, the Ukrainian’s previous best season in terms of prize money was in 2024 when she made $1,794,937.

7. Karolina Muchova – $4,749,277

Muchova surged to No 5 in the 2026 prize money list after Wimbledon as she collected $2,415,378 for finishing runner-up at the grass-court Grand Slam, but her season was disrupted by injury in recent weeks as he missed the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open.

The Czech’s other highlights came at the Qatar Open in February as she earned $529,945 for winning the title and $185,507 after lifting the Bad Homburg Open in June.

6. Jessica Pegula – $5,733,469

Yet another good Grand Slam season for the American, but a title still eludes her as she reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open and US Open, and the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Pegula won two titles – the Dubai Tennis Championships and Charleston Open – while she was a runner-up at the German Open.

The reigning world No 3 is 15th on the all-time earnings list with $27,601,104, but there is no doubt she could end up inside the top 10 before she retires.

5. Mirra Andreeva – $6,505,275

The teenager headed the list briefly on the back of winning the French Open as she collected $3,272,137 following her win over Maja Chwalinska in the Paris final.

Andreeva also won the Adelaide Open and Linz Open this year while she finished runner-up at the Madrid Open with the Spanish run worth $631,154.

She has also had success in the doubles circuit, earning $366,355, with her best performances coming at the Italian Open where she won the title alongside Diana Shnaider and in Madrid where the pair finished runner-up.

4. Coco Gauff – $6,971,776

The two-time major champion broke her title drought at the Cincinnati Open as she earned $1,085,220 following her win over fellow American and good friend Pegula.

Gauff reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon ($1,085,220) and the US Open ($1,450,000) while she was a finalist at the ($612,340) and Italian Open ($626,383).

Aged 22, the American is already ninth in the all-time list with $36,730,897.

3. Linda Noskova – $7,490,989

The Czech collected $4,830,756 after winning her maiden Grand Slam at Wimbledon while she also reached the quarter-finals of the US Open ($780,000).

Her other highlights of 2026 came at the Berlin Open, where her title run was worth $185,507, while she also won the Cincinnati Open doubles alongside Marie Bouzkova with the pair splitting a cheque of $379,080.

Noskova’s career earnings have surged to $12,051,608 on the back of her 2026 performances.

2. Aryna Sabalenka – $8,047,378

The former world No 1 will finish the year without a Grand Slam as she finished runner-up to Rybakina at the Australian Open ($1,447,165) and US Open ($2,800,000).

The four-time Grand Slam winner dominated the Sunshine Double as she won both the Indian Wells Open ($1,151,380) and Miami Open ($1,151,380) while her other title was at the Brisbane International at the start of the year.

Sabalenka is second on the all-time career prize money list with $53,222,99, well behind Serena Williams on $50,259,447 while she has a handy lead over third-placed Swiatek ($47,749,084).

1. Elena Rybakina – $10,879,335

The newly-crowned world No 1 started the year with a Grand Slam as she won the Australian Open, which was worth $2,793,365, and finished with the US Open title ($5,500,000).

In between, there was a Stuttgart Open title and a runner-up trophy at the Indian Wells Open.

Rybakina had her best earning year in 2025 as she collected $8,456,632 and she has already surpassed that, but it will be difficult to beat Sabalenka’s $15,008,519 earnings from 2025.

She is currently 11th on the all-time list with $35,318,052, but she will likely crack the top 10 soon as Caroline Wozniacki is within her sights as the Dane is on $36,479,231.