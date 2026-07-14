Linda Noskova’s massive Wimbledon cheque has seen her surge past the likes of Mirra Andreeva and Aryna Sabalenka to become the new No 1 on the 2026 WTA prize money list.

Just over a fortnight ago, Noskova was well outside the top 10 earners this season as she had earned $1,194,953 for the year, but her title run at Wimbledon earned her a cheque of $4,830,756 (£3,600,000) and resulted in her skyrocketing to the top.

The usual big names like Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff all feature highly while six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek finds herself at a lowly No 10 with half of the season already gone.

Thirty-four WTA stars have already passed the $1,000,000 mark so far in 2026 with Xinyu Wang coming in at No 34 with a total of $1,015,385 with $911,899 coming from singles and $103,486 from doubles while French Open semi-finalist Diana Shnaider ($2,048,137) is one of 13 players to earn more than $2m.

Top 10 WTA Prize Money Earners In 2026

10. Iga Swiatek – $2,246,059

It has been a tough season for Swiatek as she is yet to reach a final in 2026, with her best performance at the Grand Slams a run to the quarter-final at the Australian Open while she also reached the semi-final of the Italian Open.

Tennis Features

Jannik Sinner and Linda Noskova won’t keep a lot of their £3.6m Wimbledon prize money – here’s why

Richest tennis players family net worth: Arthur Fery vs Jessica Pegula vs Emma Navarro

The six-time Grand Slam winner earned $10,112,532 in 2025, $8,550,693 in 2024, $9,857,68 in 2023 and $9,875,525 in 2022, but it will be a tough ask to crack those big figures again this year.

9. Jessica Pegula – $3,465,949

The American has won two titles this year, the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Charleston Open, while she also finished runner-up at the German Open.

As for the Grand Slams, she was a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park and made it to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Pegula is 18th on the all-time list with $25,333,584, but could finish inside the top-10 by the time she hangs up her racket.

8. Marta Kostyuk – $3,506,707

The Ukrainian is enjoying her best-ever season on the WTA Tour as she won the Madrid Open, collecting €1,007,165 ($1,186,883) and also reached the semi-final of the French Open ($876,465) and Wimbledon ($1,207,689).

The 24-year-old’s career earnings have increased to $10,363,929 in recent months.

7. Elina Svitolina – $3,547,885

The former world No 3 won the Italian Open in May and was rewarded €1,007,165 ($1,177,910) for her efforts while she also collected the Auckland Open title at the start of the year.

Svitolina – who is 12th on the all-time earnings list with $29m – was also a runner-up in Dubai and made it to the semi-finals of the Australian Open and French Open.

6. Coco Gauff – $4,110,431

The two-time Grand Slam winner hasn’t won a title so far in 2026, but she has been a consistent performer as she was a finalist at the Miami Open ($612,340) and Italian Open ($626,383).

Gauff also earned $1,207,689 (£900,000) for reaching the semi-final at Wimbledon and she has entered the top 10 of the all-time list with $33,869,552.

5. Karolina Muchova – $4,459,277

The Czech collected $529,945 after winning the Qatar Open in February and $185,507 after lifting the Bad Homburg Open in June.

But her biggest payday came at Wimbledon as she earned $2,415,378 for finishing runner-up to take her career total to $12,284,782.

4. Elena Rybakina – $4,660,205

The reigning Australian Open champion is currently at No 13 on the all-time earnings list with $29m and the bulk of her 2026 total has come from her Melbourne Park title run when she received a cheque of $2,793,365.

Rybakina also won the Stuttgart Open and was a finalist at the Indian Wells Open.

3. Aryna Sabalenka – $5,083,826

The world No 1 dominated the list during the Sunshine Double as she won both the Indian Wells Open ($1,151,380) and Miami Open ($1,151,380) to go with the $1,447,165 she received for finishing runner-up at the Australian Open.

But she has been overtaken by Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova in recent months.

Sabalenka is second on the all-time list behind Serena Williams with $50,259,447, just under $5m ahead of Swiatek.

2. Mirra Andreeva – $5,580,118

Aged just 19, Andreeva has already collected $12,938,433 in career prize money with her biggest cheque in 2026 coming from her French Open title run when she earned $3,272,137.

The teenager also won the Adelaide Open and Linz Open this year while her run to the Madrid Open final was worth $631,154.

1. Linda Noskova – $6,025,709

The Wimbledon champion has surged to the top of the list on the back of earning $4,830,756 for her title run at the All England Club, which is nearly half of her career earnings of $10,749,051.

The Czech also earned $185,507 for winning the Berlin Open, but that tally is dwarfed by the Wimbledon cheque.

Before 2026, Noskova’s best year for earnings was in 2025 when she collected $2,223,383, but she will comfortably beat that total this year.