2026 WTA Prize Money List: Linda Noskova jumps to No 1, Iga Swiatek slips further down
Linda Noskova’s massive Wimbledon cheque has seen her surge past the likes of Mirra Andreeva and Aryna Sabalenka to become the new No 1 on the 2026 WTA prize money list.
Just over a fortnight ago, Noskova was well outside the top 10 earners this season as she had earned $1,194,953 for the year, but her title run at Wimbledon earned her a cheque of $4,830,756 (£3,600,000) and resulted in her skyrocketing to the top.
The usual big names like Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff all feature highly while six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek finds herself at a lowly No 10 with half of the season already gone.
Thirty-four WTA stars have already passed the $1,000,000 mark so far in 2026 with Xinyu Wang coming in at No 34 with a total of $1,015,385 with $911,899 coming from singles and $103,486 from doubles while French Open semi-finalist Diana Shnaider ($2,048,137) is one of 13 players to earn more than $2m.
Top 10 WTA Prize Money Earners In 2026
10. Iga Swiatek – $2,246,059
It has been a tough season for Swiatek as she is yet to reach a final in 2026, with her best performance at the Grand Slams a run to the quarter-final at the Australian Open while she also reached the semi-final of the Italian Open.
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The six-time Grand Slam winner earned $10,112,532 in 2025, $8,550,693 in 2024, $9,857,68 in 2023 and $9,875,525 in 2022, but it will be a tough ask to crack those big figures again this year.
9. Jessica Pegula – $3,465,949
The American has won two titles this year, the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Charleston Open, while she also finished runner-up at the German Open.
As for the Grand Slams, she was a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park and made it to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.
Pegula is 18th on the all-time list with $25,333,584, but could finish inside the top-10 by the time she hangs up her racket.
8. Marta Kostyuk – $3,506,707
The Ukrainian is enjoying her best-ever season on the WTA Tour as she won the Madrid Open, collecting €1,007,165 ($1,186,883) and also reached the semi-final of the French Open ($876,465) and Wimbledon ($1,207,689).
The 24-year-old’s career earnings have increased to $10,363,929 in recent months.
7. Elina Svitolina – $3,547,885
The former world No 3 won the Italian Open in May and was rewarded €1,007,165 ($1,177,910) for her efforts while she also collected the Auckland Open title at the start of the year.
Svitolina – who is 12th on the all-time earnings list with $29m – was also a runner-up in Dubai and made it to the semi-finals of the Australian Open and French Open.
6. Coco Gauff – $4,110,431
The two-time Grand Slam winner hasn’t won a title so far in 2026, but she has been a consistent performer as she was a finalist at the Miami Open ($612,340) and Italian Open ($626,383).
Gauff also earned $1,207,689 (£900,000) for reaching the semi-final at Wimbledon and she has entered the top 10 of the all-time list with $33,869,552.
5. Karolina Muchova – $4,459,277
The Czech collected $529,945 after winning the Qatar Open in February and $185,507 after lifting the Bad Homburg Open in June.
But her biggest payday came at Wimbledon as she earned $2,415,378 for finishing runner-up to take her career total to $12,284,782.
4. Elena Rybakina – $4,660,205
The reigning Australian Open champion is currently at No 13 on the all-time earnings list with $29m and the bulk of her 2026 total has come from her Melbourne Park title run when she received a cheque of $2,793,365.
Rybakina also won the Stuttgart Open and was a finalist at the Indian Wells Open.
3. Aryna Sabalenka – $5,083,826
The world No 1 dominated the list during the Sunshine Double as she won both the Indian Wells Open ($1,151,380) and Miami Open ($1,151,380) to go with the $1,447,165 she received for finishing runner-up at the Australian Open.
But she has been overtaken by Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova in recent months.
Sabalenka is second on the all-time list behind Serena Williams with $50,259,447, just under $5m ahead of Swiatek.
2. Mirra Andreeva – $5,580,118
Aged just 19, Andreeva has already collected $12,938,433 in career prize money with her biggest cheque in 2026 coming from her French Open title run when she earned $3,272,137.
The teenager also won the Adelaide Open and Linz Open this year while her run to the Madrid Open final was worth $631,154.
1. Linda Noskova – $6,025,709
The Wimbledon champion has surged to the top of the list on the back of earning $4,830,756 for her title run at the All England Club, which is nearly half of her career earnings of $10,749,051.
The Czech also earned $185,507 for winning the Berlin Open, but that tally is dwarfed by the Wimbledon cheque.
Before 2026, Noskova’s best year for earnings was in 2025 when she collected $2,223,383, but she will comfortably beat that total this year.