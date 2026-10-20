2026 WTA Tokyo Entry List: Alex Eala to star, but will Elina Svitolina, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina play?

The 2026 Pan Pacific Open entry list features 12 of the top 20 players in the WTA Rankings, with four top 10 stars set to headline the draw.

This year’s Pan Pacific Open will be the 52nd edition of the prestigious tournament in Tokyo. Since 2022, the Pan Pacific Open has been a WTA 500 hard-court event staged at the Ariake Coliseum.

Belinda Bencic is the reigning champion, having beaten Linda Noskova in the 2025 final to claim her maiden Pan Pacific Open title, and the Swiss star is set to defend her crown.

Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Billie Jean King, Martina Hingis and Maria Sharapova are on the star-studded list of former champions in Tokyo.

When will the 2026 Pan Pacific Open be held?

Main draw action at the 2026 Pan Pacific Open will begin on Monday 26 October and conclude with the final on Sunday 1 November.

How many players will be in the draw, and who will be seeded?

The Tokyo draw features 28 players, including eight seeds, and the top four seeds receive a first round bye.

The eight players set to be seeded are: Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina, Iga Swiatek, Marta Kostyuk, Maja Chwalinska, Iva Jovic, Diana Shnaider and Belinda Bencic.

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Six qualifiers earn a place in the main draw, while there are four wildcard spots.

The three confirmed wildcard recipients are: Himeno Sakatsume, Mika Stojsavljevic and Moyuka Uchijima.

Doubts over Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina and Iga Swiatek

Rybakina, Svitolina and Swiatek all remain on the Tokyo entry list, but there are some doubts over whether the high-profile trio will play.

World No 1 Rybakina withdrew from the Wuhan Open due to a left foot injury after she suffered an opening match exit at the China Open.

The three-time major winner’s shock loss in Beijing is the only match she has played since winning the US Open. Rybakina will defend her title at the season-ending WTA Finals next month.

Svitolina, the world No 6, has qualified for the WTA Finals, and she withdrew from this week’s WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo.

The Ukrainian announced her separation from husband Gael Monfils on Monday, and it is possible that this could impact her schedule for the remainder of 2026.

Swiatek, meanwhile, pulled out of Ningbo due to the left thigh injury she sustained during her Wuhan Open semi-final loss to Maja Chwalinska last week, and it is unclear whether the Pole will be fit to play again this year.

In addition, Swiatek’s withdrawal from Ningbo ended her hopes of qualifying for the WTA Finals (barring one of the eight qualifiers withdrawing).

2026 Pan Pacific Open WTA ranking points breakdown

First round: 1 point

Second round: 60 points

Quarter-finals: 108 points

Semi-finals: 195 points

Finalist: 325 points

Winner: 500 points

How much prize money is on offer at the 2026 Pan Pacific Open?

The total prize money commitment for the 2026 Pan Pacific Open is $1,206,446.

2026 Pan Pacific Open Entry List

1. Elena Rybakina

2. Elina Svitolina

3. Iga Swiatek

4. Marta Kostyuk

5. Maja Chwalinska

6. Iva Jovic

7. Diana Shnaider

8. Belinda Bencic

Sorana Cirstea

Naomi Osaka

Alex Eala

Elise Mertens

Jasmine Paolini

Leylah Fernandez

Ekaterina Alexandrova

Ann Li

Diane Parry

Himeno Sakatsume (WC)

Mika Stojsavljevic (WC)

Moyuka Uchijima (WC)

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