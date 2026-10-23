‘I gave everything’ – The 4 Grand Slam winners retiring in 2026 as 17 stars bow out

Stan Wawrinka, David Goffin, and Gael Monfils are among a contingent of veterans retiring this year

A host of iconic tennis stars have ended or are about to finish their respective careers as the 2026 season nears its conclusion.

Some names will leave an indelible mark on tennis for years, if not decades, to come. Others will slip quietly away into the annals of history, but still have a lot to be proud of.

For some, tennis fans will argue certain individuals left without going out in a way they deserve, and others had retirement forced upon them by injury.

Some players won majors, others reached the top 10, and a handful cracked the top 100 as well. Without further ado, here are the 17 players whose careers on the ATP Tour came to a halt in 2026.

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Major winners:

1) Stan Wawrinka

The 41-year-old is bringing down the curtain on a remarkable career after 24 years on the circuit. Wawrinka‘s last official tournament is set to be in his native Switzerland next week at the Basel Open, although he will play an exhibition in December, too.

The Swiss reached a career-high ranking of three, won 16 career singles titles and a doubles gold medal at the 2008 Olympics. Stanimal’s name will live long in the memory, particularly after beating Novak Djokovic twice and Rafael Nadal once in the finals of the French Open and US Open, and Australian Open, respectively.

2) Jamie Murray

Andy Murray’s elder brother joined the professional tour in 2004 and took the No 1 ranking in doubles for the first time in April 2016.

He won two majors in men’s doubles, both with Brazilian Bruno Soares, and five in mixed doubles, with the likes of Jelena Jankovic, Martina Hingis, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands. The 40-year-old, who won 34 career doubles titles, retired from tennis back in April this year.

3) Rajeev Ram

Like Jamie, Rajeev turned pro in 2004. The American reached a career-high ranking of 56 in singles 10 years ago, and in 2022, the veteran became doubles No 1 in October 2022, aged 38.

The 6ft 4in player won four major titles in the men’s doubles and two mixed doubles slams. He racked up 32 career doubles titles and two singles crowns. The 42-year-old, who won with Barbora Krejcikova in the mixed, retired from the sport in September after bowing out at the US Open.

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram lift the 2021 US Open doubles trophy

4) Joe Salisbury

The Brit turned pro 12 years ago and ended up claiming the No 1 doubles ranking in April 2022. He won four men’s doubles majors and two mixed doubles slams.

Salisbury – who pocketed 17 titles during his time on the Tour – won all of his men’s doubles slams with Ram and both of his mixed doubles majors with American Desirae Krawczyk. He also retired after the US Open.

Top 10ers:

5) Roberto Bautista Agut

The Spaniard turned professional in 2005 and reached a career-high ranking at the age of 31 in November 2019. He won 12 career singles titles and reached the fourth round or better of every major.

The former top 10er also made it to the semi-finals at Wimbledon and the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. Bautista Agut retired in July, and just a month later, he was playing for Spanish seventh-tier football team CD Els Ibarsos, scoring twice on his debut.

6) Kei Nishikori

The Japanese was a trailblazer in his home country and went on to reach a career-high of fourth in March 2015. The 36-year-old reached the US Open final the year prior and won 12 career singles titles.

He is the highest-ranked Japanese and Asian man in ATP history and also won a bronze medal for his nation at the 2016 Olympics. Nishikori retired last month at the Japan Open, a tournament he won twice. Injuries curtailed his career, but he is still a history-maker.

A happy Kei Nishikori during his match

7) David Goffin

The Belgian turned pro in 2009 and reached a career-high ranking of seven in November 2017, when he finished runner-up at the ATP Finals.

The right-hander won six career titles and beat the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Carlos Alcaraz during his career. His time in the sport ended on Thursday after losing in Brussels in front of his home fans.

He told the ATP this week, “I’m proud of all my career. I gave everything to try to reach my goals. I’m proud of the attitude that I always had in front of the difficulties that I had in my career. I’m proud of the wins I had, the opponents I beat. A lot of things I’m really proud of. But in the end, I have no regrets, and I gave everything until the very end.”

8) Milos Raonic

The Canadian reached a career-high of No 3 in 2016, the year he reached the Wimbledon final, where the big server beat Federer in the semi-finals, only to lose to Andy Murray in the showpiece event.

The 6ft 5in player, who turned pro in 2008, had a number of injury issues but ended up winning eight singles titles and was a repeat ATP Finals qualifier. The 35-year-old made it to four Masters 1000 finals before hanging up his racket in January, 18 months after his final match.

9) Gael Monfils

The flamboyant Frenchman has been a fan favourite for years. His athleticism, shot-making and showmanship have endeared him to fans across the planet but now, the 40-year-old’s time as a professional is over.

The former world No 6 was supposed to play in Lyon in Paris before retiring but the sudden end of his marriage with Elina Svitolina put pay to that. Monfils won 13 singles titles in a 22-year career.

Top 100:

10) Dan Evans – Former British No 1 reached a career-high of 21 and won two singles titles. The former No 52-ranked doubles player retired after Wimbledon this year.

Dan Evans hitting a forehand

11) Mikhail Kukushkin – Kazakhstani star turned pro in 2006 and reached a career-high of 39 in February 2019. He won one career singles title, made it to No 67 in the world for doubles, and retired at this week’s Almaty Open.

12) Bernabe Zapata Miralles – The 29-year-old reached a career-high of 37 in May 2023 and, after struggling with mental health problems, the Spaniard retired in May.

13) Marc-Andrea Husler – The Swiss won one singles title and one doubles title in a career where he maxed out at No 47. The left-hander, 30, ended his career in July at the Zug Open.

14) Egor Gerasimov – The Belarusian peaked at No 64 in the world in 2020 and earned more than $2m in prize money. The 33-year-old retired in May this year after 16 years on the circuit.

15) Gastao Elias – The Portuguese, 35, reached a career-high ranking of 57 in October 2016, before announcing his retirement in August at the Lisboa Belem Open.

16) Tomislav Brkic – The Bosnian star won two career doubles titles, reached a career-high of 40 in doubles, and then retired in June of this year, aged 36.

17) Fabrice Martin – Last but not least, the Frenchman won eight career doubles titles and peaked at No 19 in that discipline in April 2013. He retired in May after 20 years on tour.

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