For the first time, a player born in the 2010s will feature in the main draw of a Grand Slam and she will be joined at the US Open by six other teenagers.

Kristina Liutova is the youngest player in the 2026 field at Flushing Meadows while one 17-year-old, two 18-year-olds and three 19-year-olds will also feature at Flushing Meadows.

Among the seven teenagers in the US Open line-up, one has already won a Grand Slam and reached the top 5 in the WTA Rankings while another is on the verge of the top 10.

The 7 youngest women in 2026 US Open main draw:

7. Tereza Valentova – 19 years and six months

The Czech made her breakthrough in October 2025 when she finished runner-up at the Japan Women’s Open while she reached the third round of the Australian Open at the start of 2026.

Valentova, who has peaked at No 42 in the WTA Rankings, won the French Open Girls’ singles and doubles titles in 2024 and finished runner-up at the 2023 US Open.

The teenager takes on 24th seed Anastasia Potapova in the first round at Flushing Meadows.

6. Mirra Andreeva – 19 years and four months

A veteran on the WTA Tour as she made her debut at the age of 15 in 2022 and four years later she became a Grand Slam winner as she won the French Open in April this year.

There is no doubt that Andreeva has the talent to become world No 1 and she currently sits at a career-high No 5.

Andreeva, who faces Janice Tjen in her opener in 2026, is yet to really crack it at the US Open as she lost in the second round during her first two appearances in 2023 and 2024 round while last year she exited in the third round.

5. Alina Korneeva – 19 years and two months

The Russian starts her campaign against Madison Keys in what will be her debut at the US Open.

Korneeva made her Grand Slam bow as a 16-year-old qualifier at the 2024 Australian Open, winning her opening match before losing round two.

She currently sits at No 67 in the rankings.

4. Iva Jovic – 18 years and eight months

The American was also 16 when she made her Grand Slam debut at the 2024 US Open, reaching the second round while she also made it to the same stage last year.

But Jovic has enjoyed success in the past three years as she won her maiden WTA Tour singles title at the Guadalajara Open last September and finished runner-up at the Brisbane International at the start of 2026. She followed her run in Brisbane with a quarter-final appearance at the Australian Open.

The teen sits at a career-high No 14 in the rankings and faces Magdalena Frech in the first round at Flushing Meadows.

3. Lilli Tagger – 18 years and six months

The Austrian only made her WTA Tour debut in October 2025 at the Jiangxi Open and went on to reach the final, finishing runner-up with the result earning her a rise to No 156.

Tagger has since surged another 108 places in the rankings as she sits at No 48 with her jump coming on the back of winning the Prague Open in July.

The youngster, who won the 2025 French Open Girls’ singles title, takes on Tamara Korpatsch in the first round.

2. Thea Frodin – 17 and eight months

The American will make her Grand Slam debut after receiving a wildcard entry into the main draw and she has been handed a tough match as she faces No 2 seed Elena Rybakina.

Frodin reached the semi-final of the Australian Open Girls’ singles event at the start of 2026 and currently sits at No 580 in the rankings

1. Kristina Liutova – 16 years and six months

Aged 16 years and 181 days old, world No 229 Liutova became the youngest player to win a tour-level singles title since Coco Gauff in 2019 when she won the Memphis Classic in July 2026 after coming through qualifying.

The Russian has since risen to No 125 in the rankings, but again had to come through qualifying to reach her maiden Grand Slam main draw.

She is the first player born in the 2010s to compete in a major singles main draw and faces fellow qualifier Zheng Qinwen in the final, but the latter is more experienced, having peaked at No 4 in the rankings.