Ion Tiriac remains the richest person to have played professional tennis while Roger Federer is only the second pro to have cracked the $1 billion status when it comes to net worth.

Tennis players – with the likes of Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Venus Williams leading the way – have always featured highly on the list of highest-earning sports stars so it is no surprise that some of them are worth millions.

Of course, with few people privy to players’ finances, the net worth of many stars varies from publication to publication and our list will have a couple of disclaimers.

Also, many websites refer to Jessica Pegula as the richest tennis player in the world as her family is worth $7.5 billion, but she is not quite there yet as her personal net worth is estimated to be roughly $20m.

Retired stars like John McEnroe, Pete Sampras and Steffi Graf as well as the still active Venus Williams are those who just missed out on the top eight.

8. Andy Murray – $149 million

Two-time Wimbledon winner and former world No 1 Murray made $64,687,542 from his on-court performances before retiring after the 2024 Paris Olympics while he also had big sponsorship deals with the likes of Adidas, Under Armour, Castore, Jaguar and Head during various stages of his playing career.

But Andy Murray the businessman has also brought in a lot of money through investments in AMC clothing line and the Cromlix House Hotel in Scotland with the Sunday Times Rich List putting him on £110m in 2025.

7. Andre Agassi – $175m plus

The American earned “just” $31,152,975 in career prize money with most of his earnings coming from massive sponsorship deals with the likes of Nike, Head and Aramis during his heyday.

Agassi was the poster boy for big brands during his peak in the late 90s, and he has continued to bring in the cash since retiring, as he has launched several joint-business ventures with his wife and fellow tennis great Steffi Graf.

6. Maria Sharapova – $220 million plus

The five-time Grand Slam winner earned $38,777,962 from prize money during her playing days and her net worth was estimated to be $220m back in 2022 – two years after she retired – and many publications still have that figure.

The Russian continues to rake in money from the likes of Nike, Porsche and Evian while she also has several business adventures.

5. Serena Williams – $350 million plus

Serena Williams remains the highest-earning women’s tennis player as she earned $94,816,730 from prize money alone, then you have to factor in her massive endorsement deals with the likes of Nike, Wilson, Audemars Piguet, Gucci, Walt Disney, etc.

Everyone wanted a piece of Serena when she was at the peak of her tennis career and even in retirement, her name is linked with several big brands as she has become a successful businesswoman with Serena Ventures.

4. Rafael Nadal – $400 million plus

Celebrity Net Worth is one of the publications that is widely used when it comes to players’ money and they have Nadal on $220m, but that appears to be wide off the mark when compared to figures in his home country Spain.

Elmundo.com’s list of the richest Spaniards puts the tennis great on €345 million (roughly $407m with current exchange rates) for 2025 with his money coming from $134,946,100 in prize money, sponsorships, real estate investments, etc.

3. Novak Djokovic – $500 million plus

Several publications have the 24-time Grand Slam winner’s net worth at $240m, but that is a little difficult to believe as Djokovic has earned $192,688,360 from career prize money alone. That $192m puts him well clear on the all-time earnings list in tennis.

If Djokovic is on $240m, that would meean has made a mere $48m from sponsorship and business ventures.

Back in 2023, Forbes stated Djokovic’s total earnings were $510m, with more than $300m coming from off-court earnings.

That figure sounds more accurate for the Grand Slam record holder and most successful tennis player of all time, although it has probably increased by several million in the past few years.

2. Roger Federer – $1.1 billion

Some publications put Federer’s net worth at $750m, but in August 2025, Forbes reported “Federer is a billionaire, with a net worth of $1.1 billion thanks in part to his significant minority stake in publicly traded Swiss shoe and apparel brand On”.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner earned “only” $131 million in career prize money with the rest of his billion-dollar empire coming from massive sponsorship deals and savvy investments.

1. Ion Tiriac – $2.3 billion

Very few will dispute that Tiriac, who is known as the Romanian Brașov Bulldozer, is the richest person when it comes to tennis as he was the first to hit the $1,000,000,000 mark although most of his income has come post-career through brilliant investments.

According to Forbes, the Romanian – who peaked at No 14 in the rankings and won the 1970 French Open doubles alongside compatriot Ilie Nastase – heads the Tiriac Group with its focus on real estate, auto, financial services, and retail, among others.

In case you were wondering, as of February 2026, Tiriac’s $2.3 puts him at No 1775 in terms of the richest people in the world.