Iva Jovic is the youngest player in the Wimbledon women’s singles draw as she is one of two 17-year-olds in the round of 128 while Eastbourne Open finalists Maya Joint and Alex Eala are also among the young guns who will play at SW19.

American teenager Jovic came through qualifying, while Joint and Eala secured their places in the big event thanks to the impressive positions in the WTA Rankings.

Then there is also Mirra Andreeva, who is a veteran as she will be seeded seventh at Wimbledon, having already reached a Grand Slam semi-final.

The 9 youngest women in Wimbledon main draw:

9.Anca Todoni – 20 years and eight months

Romanian Todoni made her WTA Tour level debut in February 2024 and three months later she won her maiden match.

She won her maiden Grand Slam debut match at Wimbledon last year when she beat Caroline Dolehide in the first round while she also appeared at this year’s Australian Open and French Open, but lost her openers.

The world No 90 faces Cristina Bucșa first up at SW19 in 2025.

8. Linda Noskova – 20 years and seven months

World No 27 Noskova is a Grand Slam junior champion as she girls’ singles title at Roland Garros in 2021 and the following year she made her women’s singles debut at a major at Roland Garros.

The Czech famously beat world No 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open as she went on to reach the quarter-final while she won her maiden and only title to date in August at the Monterrey Open.

Noskova is seeded 30th at Wimbledon 2025 and will start off against Bernarda Pera.

7. Ella Seidel – 20 years and four months

German youngster made her first Grand Slam appearance at the 2024 Australian Open as she qualified as an 18-year-old, but she lost 6-0, 6-1 against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

She lost in the qualies at her next three majors before making the cut again at Wimbledon.

Seidel, who currently sits at a career-high No 109 in the rankings, will kick off her campaign against Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Tennis News

Points and money earned by Maya Joint, Alex Eala, Emma Raducanu at Eastbourne

The 4 defending Wimbledon champions to lose in Round 1: Alcaraz, Krejcikova look to avoid unwanted fate

6. Linda Fruhvirtova – 20 years and one month

Former ITF junior world No 2, Fruhvirtova made her top-level debut as a 16-year-old in 2020 and the following year she made her Grand Slam bow at the US Open, reaching the second round.

Her best run to date came at the 2023 Australian Open when she reached the fourth round.

The Czech, whose 18-year-old sister Brenda is also one of the most exciting youngsters on the Tour, will take on 24th seed Elise Mertens in the first round at Wimbledon.

5. Alex Eala – 20 years and one month

Alex Eala has been handed an exciting opener at her Wimbledon main draw appearance as she faces defending champion Barbora Krejcikova on Centre Court in the first round.

But Eala won’t be overawed as she has already beaten Grand Slam winners Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys and Jelena Ostapenko this year with all three wins coming at the Miami Open when she reached the semi-final.

She reached her maiden WTA Tour final at the Eastbourne Open, losing against Maya Joint, and will climb to a career-high No 56 on the back of that run.

Eala, the highest-ever ranked Filipina in WTA Tour history, won the 2022 US Open junior title and is part of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor.

4. Maya Joint – 19 years and two months

Australian Joint only celebrated her 19th birthday in April and the following month she won her first title at the Moroccan Open. She has followed it up with a second title at the recently concluded Eastbourne Open.

The teen sits at No 41 in the rankings and will make a fourth appearance in a Grand Slam main draw following her debut at last year’s US Open when she reached the second round.

3. Mirra Andreeva – 18 years and two months

Many believe it is only a matter of time before Andreeva wins her maiden Grand Slam.

She currently sits at No 7 in the rankings, having peaked at No 6 earlier in the year on the back of some impressive titles.

Andreeva won her maiden singles title at the Iași Open last July and title No 2 came at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February 2025 as she won her maiden WTA 1000 trophy.

One WTA 1000 title became two just a month later as she also won the Indian Wells Open, beating world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Besides Sabalenka, Andreeva has also beaten Grand Slam winners liked Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova.

She will start Wimbledon 2025 against Mayar Sherif.

2. Mingge Xu – 17 years and eight months

Mingge Xu will make her Grand Slam debut on Centre Court at Wimbledon after she was handed an all-British encounter against 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu.

She currently sits at No 318 in the rankings, but received a wildcard entry into her home grass-court major.

Xu won her maiden ITF title at Aldershot last August and made her WTA Tour debut at the 2025 Nottingham Open, defeating world No 96 Katie Volynets before losing in the second round.

1. Iva Jovic – 17 years and six months

Rising American star Jovic will play in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the fourth time in a row, but she will make her Wimbledon debut after coming through the qualifiers.

She made her top-level debut at the 2024 Indian Wells Open before making her major bow at the US Open later in the year, winning her opening match against Magda Linette.

Jovic has since risen to a career-high No 89 in the rankings and she will face Suzan Lamens in the first round at Wimbledon.