Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are the top three players in the ATP Rankings, and the trio all feature highly on the list of active ATP stars who have earned the most career prize money.

There are 13 current players who have earned in excess of $25million in prize money in men’s tennis, four of whom have surpassed the $50million barrier.

Taylor Fritz is 11th on the list with $29,839,634, ahead of Casper Ruud ($27,351,101), Kei Nishikori ($26,002,690), Gael Monfils ($24,641,567) and Alex de Minaur ($23,988,055), who occupy 12th to 15th.

Here, we look at the 10 active ATP Tour players who have earned the most prize money.

10. Grigor Dimitrov – $31,210,863

Grigor Dimitrov, who turned pro in 2007, has claimed $31,210,863 to date, having secured nine titles, including an ATP Finals crown and a Masters title. He is a three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist.

The Bulgarian is the current world No 42, having reached a career-best position of world No 3.

9. Andrey Rublev – $31,907,071

Andrey Rublev has raked in $31,907,071 in prize money in a career that began in 2014, having won 17 titles, including two Masters 1000 crowns. He is also a 10-time major quarter-finalist.

Currently ranked 17th, Rublev’s career-high ranking position is fifth.

8. Marin Cilic – $32,963,248

Marin Cilic has collected $32,963,248 so far in his career since turning pro in 2005, and he has claimed 21 ATP titles, including one Grand Slam and one Masters title.

The Croatian is ranked 51st, having reached a career-high ranking of world No 3.

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas – $36,779,956

Stefanos Tsitsipas has earned $36,779,956 so far in a career that started in 2016, having won 12 titles, including an ATP Finals crown and three Masters 1000 titles. He is also a two-time Grand Slam finalist.

The Greek is the current world No 43, having reached a career-best ranking of third.

6. Stan Wawrinka – $38,259,639

Stan Wawrinka, who turned pro in 2002, has secured $38,259,639 to date, having claimed 16 singles titles, including three majors and one Masters title.

The Swiss is currently ranked 92nd, having reached a career-high ranking of world No 3.

5. Daniil Medvedev – $49,938,657

Daniil Medvedev has claimed $49,938,657 in prize money since turning pro in 2014, having won 23 titles, including one Grand Slam, one ATP Finals title and six Masters 1000 crowns.

The Russian is currently ranked 11th and has spent 16 weeks as world No 1.

4. Jannik Sinner – $57,544,926

Jannik Sinner has earned $57,544,926 so far during a career that began in 2018, having collected 24 titles, including four majors, two ATP Finals crowns and five Masters 1000 titles.

The Italian is the current world No 2, having spent 66 weeks in top spot.

3. Alexander Zverev – $59,390,927

Alexander Zverev turned pro in 2013, and he has secured $59,390,927 in prize money, having won 24 titles, including two ATP Finals titles and seven Masters crowns. He is also a three-time Grand Slam runner-up.

The German is currently ranked fourth, having reached a career-high position of second.

2. Carlos Alcaraz – $63,333,776

Carlos Alcaraz has collected $63,333,776 so far in a career that started in 2018, having claimed 26 titles, including seven Grand Slams and eight ATP 1000 titles.

The Spaniard is the current world No 1.

1. Novak Djokovic – $192,688,360

Novak Djokovic is the highest-earning tennis player in history, having amassed a staggering $192,688,360 in a career that started in 2003.

The Serbian has won 101 ATP Tour singles titles, including 24 Grand Slams, seven ATP Finals titles and 40 Masters 1000 crowns.

Djokovic is currently ranked third, and he has spent a record 428 weeks as world No 1.

