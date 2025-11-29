Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are the top three players in the WTA Rankings, and the trio all feature on the list of active WTA stars who have earned the most prize money in their careers.

There are 11 current players who have earned in excess of $20 million in women’s tennis, three of whom have surpassed the $40million milestone.

Jessica Pegula is 11th on the list with $21,867,635, ahead of Sloane Stephens ($19,021,131), Jelena Ostapenko ($18,724,486), Barbora Krejcikova ($17,862,962) and Elise Mertens ($17,794,963), who occupy 12th to 15th.

Here, we look at the 10 active WTA Tour players who have earned the most prize money.

10. Madison Keys – $23,287,555

Madison Keys has collected $23,287,555 in prize money in a career that began in 2009, having won 10 WTA singles titles, including one major and a WTA 1000 event.

The 30-year-old American won the 2025 Australian Open, while she was a runner-up at the 2017 US Open.

Keys, who is currently ranked seventh, has been ranked as high as fifth.

9. Elena Rybakina – $24,438,717

Elena Rybakina has earned $24,438,717 so far in her career after turning pro in 2014, having won 11 singles titles, including a Grand Slam, a WTA Finals title and two WTA 1000 events.

The 26-year-old Kazakh won the 2022 Wimbledon Championships and was a runner-up at the 2023 Australian Open.

Rybakina, the current world No 5, reached a career-high ranking of third.

8. Naomi Osaka – $24,603,332

Naomi Osaka has secured $24,603,332 in career prize money since turning pro in 2012, having won seven titles — four of which were majors.

The 28-year-old Japanese won the US Open in 2018 and 2020 and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021, while she is also a two-time WTA 1000 champion.

Osaka, who is ranked 16th, is a former world No 1.

7. Karolina Pliskova – $26,140,530

Karolina Pliskova has claimed $26,140,530 in on-court earnings in a career that started in 2009, having won 17 singles titles, including two WTA 1000 crowns.

The 33-year-old Czech was a runner-up at the US Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2021.

Pliskova, currently ranked 1055th, is a former world No 1.

6. Elina Svitolina – $26,657,071

Elina Svitolina, who turned pro in 2008, has earned $26,657,071 to date, having won 17 WTA singles titles, including a WTA Finals crown and four WTA 1000 titles.

The Ukrainian is a three-time semi-finalist at Grand Slams, while she has reached a further 10 major quarter-finals.

Svitolina, who is the world No 14, peaked at third in the rankings.

5. Coco Gauff – $29,759,121

Coco Gauff has collected $29,759,121 in prize money since turning pro in 2018, having claimed 11 singles titles, including two majors, a WTA Finals title and three WTA 1000 crowns.

The 21-year-old American won the US Open in 2023 and the French Open in 2025, while she was also a runner-up at Roland Garros in 2022.

Gauff has been ranked as high as world No 2, and she is currently ranked third.

4. Victoria Azarenka – $38,890,473

Victoria Azarenka has raked in $38,890,473 in prize money during a career that started in 2003, and she has won 21 titles, including two majors and 10 WTA 1000 titles.

The 36-year-old Belarusian won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, while she was a finalist at the US Open in 2012, 2013 and 2020.

Azarenka, who is ranked 134th, is a former world No 1.

3. Venus Williams – $42,867,364

Venus Williams, who turned pro in 1994, has amassed $42,867,364 in career prize money, having won 49 singles titles, including seven Grand Slams, a WTA Finals crown and nine 1000 level titles.

The 45-year-old American has won Wimbledon five times and the US Open twice, while she is also a nine-time runner-up at majors.

Former world No 1 Williams is currently ranked 577th.

2. Iga Swiatek – $43,640,490

Iga Swiatek has secured $43,640,490 so far in a career that started in 2016, having won 25 WTA singles titles, including six majors, a WTA Finals title and 11 WTA 1000 crowns.

The 24-year-old Pole has collected four French Open titles and one title at both the US Open and Wimbledon.

Swiatek is the current world No 2, but she has previously topped the rankings.

1. Aryna Sabalenka – $45,175,621

Aryna Sabalenka is the highest-earning active WTA player, having claimed $45,175,621 since she turned pro in 2015.

The 27-year-old Belarusian has won 21 singles tournaments, including four Grand Slams (two Australian Opens and two US Opens) and nine WTA 1000 titles. She is also a three-time Grand Slam runner-up.

Sabalenka has been the WTA world No 1 since October 2024.

