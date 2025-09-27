Alex Eala’s Jingshan Open campaign came to an end with a disappointing semi-final loss on Saturday, with the tennis trailblazer missing a huge opportunity at the WTA 125 event this week.

The only top 100 player in action at the event, Eala chose to play the tournament instead of the WTA 1000 China Open in Beijing and looked in fine form heading into the semi-final, though was beaten 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 by third seed Lulu Sun in the last four.

Eala held three break points at 0-40 up on her opponent’s serve at 4-4 in the second set and would have found herself serving for victory had she converted her chances, though that game proved to be a key turning point for world No 146 Sun, a former Wimbledon quarter-finalist.

Here, we look at what prize money and ranking points Eala has earned after her shock defeat in Jingshan.

What prize money did Eala earn?

2025 has proven to be an incredibly fruitful season for Eala in terms of prize money, with an impressive $880,547 won this year heading into the Jingshan Tennis Open.

And, even if it is not a hugely significant increase, the 20-year-old has now added to her winnings thanks to her run at the WTA 125 event.

Thanks to her semi-final campaign, Eala will take home $5,300 from the tournament, moving her ever closer to the $900,000 milestone for the 2025 season.

The Filipina guaranteed herself at least $1,200 by entering the tournament, $2,000 by reaching the round of 16, and then $3,450 for reaching the last eight, before her ultimate progression to the last four.

Had Eala reached the final, she would have earned $8,400 in winnings, while this year’s champion — either Sun or Ma Yexin — will take home $15,500 in prize money for their triumph.

What ranking points did Eala earn?

Eala had the chance to reach a new career-high ranking and potentially even break into the top 50 for the first time in Jingshan this week, though she has narrowly missed that opportunity following her semi-final exit.

The 20-year-old guaranteed herself a solitary ranking point by entering the draw and then earned 15 points for reaching the second round, before increasing her tally to 27 points by progressing to the quarter-final.

Eala ultimately moved up to 49 points by reaching the semi-final, where her campaign came to an end on Saturday.

On 1,083 ranking points in the official WTA Rankings, Eala is projected to move up 31 points to 1,114 points according to the WTA Live Rankings, with 18 points set to drop from elsewhere.

Provisionally, that puts world No 58 Eala up two places to her career-high ranking of world No 56 in the WTA Live Rankings, though other players in China Open action could still move above her.

Eala would have earned 81 ranking points had she reached the semi-final, which would have moved her to 1,146 in the WTA Live Rankings — which would have put her at a new career-high, level with world No 51 Magda Linette.

Had the Filipina won the title, she would have been provisionally ranked 50th in the world, highlighting how close Eala was to a huge breakthrough this week.

