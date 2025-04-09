Alex Eala has one of the biggest breakout stars of the WTA Tour in 2025 – thanks to her stunning Miami Open run.

The 19-year-old beat both Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek to reach the last four of the WTA 1000 event, and broke into the top 100 of the WTA Rankings as a result.

Having initially soared to a new high of world No 75, Eala has now moved up a further two places to world No 73 – despite not even playing last week.

However, the Filipina is set for an imminent return to action – and looks primed for a significant run of tournaments this upcoming clay swing.

(WTA 125) Oeiras Ladies Open: April 14-20

Eala’s clay court season will begin at WTA 125 level at the Oeiras Open, held next week in the Portuguese coastal town.

The 19-year-old made her debut at the event in 2024, losing 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Julia Avdeeva in the opening round twelve months ago.

There is a total prize money package of $168,100 across the 32-player draw.

(WTA 1000) Madrid Open: April 21-May 4

After action in Oeiras, Eala is then set to return to the Madrid Open – one of the most significant events of her career so far.

It was in Madrid a year ago that she won a match at WTA 1000 level for the first time, beating Lesia Tsurenko in round one before a three-set defeat to 27th seed Sorana Cirstea.

Eala had received a wildcard into the main draw the past two years, thanks to the tournament being owned by IMG – the same group that manages her, and owns the Miami Open.

The Filipina star was not quite ranked high enough to enter the main draw by right, but will likely receive a wildcard once again this year – or compete in the qualifying draw.

(WTA 125) Catalonia Open: April 28-May 4

Should Eala fail to qualify for the main draw in Madrid or lose in the early stages in the main draw, she will not rest on her laurels – but instead head to the Catalonia Open in Vic.

It would be the 19-year-old’s debut at the Catalonia Open, having not played the 2023 event in Reus or the 2024 event in Lleida.

Much like Oeiras, this is a WTA 125 event – the level directly below the WTA main draw.

Tennis News

Emma Raducanu’s next tournaments may have been confirmed as clay-court plan emerges

Rafael Nadal to become a father for a second time as his wife is pregnant, according to a report

(WTA 1000) Italian Open: May 5-18

Once action in Madrid and Vic is complete, Eala is then set to make her debut appearance at the Italian Open in Rome.

The WTA 1000 title is one of the biggest tournaments of the year, and is perhaps the most prestigious women’s event on clay outside of Roland Garros.

Eala has never even contested qualifying in Rome before but looks set to potentially do just that in 2025.

The world No 73 has narrowly missed out on a main draw place and is currently set to be among the top seeds in qualifying – though a main draw wildcard is again a possibility.

(WTA 125) Parma Ladies Open: May 12-18

Similarly to Madrid, the teen star could play a WTA 125 event during the second week of the WTA 1000 should she lose early or fail to qualify.

Eala is currently expected to play at the Parma Ladies Open, which will be held from 12-18 May.

It will be her debut at the event, which was initially launched as a WTA 250 event in 2021 before being downgraded two years later.

(Grand Slam) French Open: May 25-June 8

Perhaps most exciting for Eala is the fact that she is now set to make her Grand Slam debut at the 2025 French Open.

Having soared inside the top 100 following Miami, the 19-year-old is well inside the entry cutoff for Roland Garros – with the main draw set to start two days after her 20th birthday.

Eala was beaten in the final round of Roland Garros qualifying by Julia Riera in 2024 and has lost in Grand Slam qualifying in all six of her attempts.

However, with the Filipina comfortably inside the top 100, she is set to feature on the French Open entry list when it is released later this month.

Read Next: Alex Eala’s next tournament, ranking, and sponsors as prize money nearly doubles