Alex Eala’s Indian Wells Open campaign has come to an end as the rising star was beaten in straight sets by Linda Noskova, but she will leave California with plenty of positives.

Seeded 31st, Eala had a bye into the second round of the WTA 1000 and she kicked off her campaign with a battling three-set win over Dayana Yastremska before booking her place in the round of 16 when fourth seed Coco Gauff retired with an injury with score 6-2, 2-0 in the Filipina’s favour.

That result earned her a match against 14th seed Noskova and the Czech produced a dominant display as she was in charge from start to finish, securing a 6-2, 6-0 win in just 56 minutes.

Noskova attacked Eala’s serve from the get-go and broke in the opening game of the match and again in game seven while it was one-way traffic in the second set with three breaks before serving it out to love.

The world No 14 will face qualifier Talia Gibson in the quarter-final after the Australian upset seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in three sets.

Eala, meanwhile, should be pleased with her debut run at the Indian Wells Open despite the round of 16 humbling as she is set to crack a new high in the rankings next week.

WTA Ranking Points Earned

The 20-year-old started the tournament at No 32 in the rankings, but is set to break into the top 30 for the first time in her career when the list is updated again on Monday.

Players earn 120 points for reaching the round of 16 at WTA 1000 tournaments, but they also have to defend points from the corresponding period 12 months ago as the WTA uses a rolling 52-week, cumulative system.

The good news for Eala is she only had to defend 10 points from last year so she earned 110 points for her efforts, which has seen her rise four places to No 28 in the Live Rankings.

Prize Money Earned

The Filipina had earned $291,992 for the 2026 campaign before the Indian Wells Open got underway, while her career total was $1,655,677.

Those tallies will increase by $105,720.

In case you were wondering, her new tally of $1,761,397 will see her move into the top 400 on the all-time list.