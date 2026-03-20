The WTA Tour has been handed a new gift with the emergence of Alex Eala as a superstar in the making and she may have already moved past a player who carried that mantle for many years.

Emma Raducanu’s 2021 US Open was a groundbreaking moment that changed her life forever and propelled women’s tennis to elevated prominence around the world.

Young girls were inspired by Raducanu’s success and parents were eager to get their children out on court with a dream of following in her footsteps, but sustained success has proved to be beyond the British player.

She is currently in the top 30 of the WTA Rankings and has enjoyed some high points in her career since that famous win in New York four-and-half-years ago, but there is a growing suspicion that her one Grand Slam win may the shining highlight of her career.

Raducanu’s injury and illness issues have hampered her progress and while the lucrative deal she recently signed with clothing brand Uniqlo confirms she is still an attractive option for sponsors, he lack of success on the court has seen some of his commercial partners move away from her in the last couple of years.

With Raducanu’s star on the wane, new stars have started to fill the void left behind and at the top of that list is undoubtedly Alex Eala.

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The Filipina star made her big breakthrough in the game a year ago as she made a run to the Miami Open semi-finals that included a win against Iga Swiatek.

Since then, the 20-year-old’s popularity has soared and she is now one of the most talked about players in all of tennis, with commercial opportunities certain to come her way as she builds her career.

She has not jumped at all the opportunities coming her way, but the sponsorship deals are certain to roll in for Eala if she continues to make such positive impression at the top of the sport.

The expectations building around Eala will be a challenge for her to deal with, with Sky Sports Tennis presenter Gigi Salmon suggesting her stat power is comparable with the greats of the current game.

“Coco Gauff said after one of her matches recently that she was really sorry for holding up a match with Alex and promise the fans that she would be out soon. Players are already saying, which they used to say with Roger Federer, I know you didn’t come to support me, but thank you very much.

“I remember Miami last year. I spoke to her a few times on that run through to the semi-final and the clouds were phenomenal. And this year in the Middle East, it’s been sensational.

“In Dubai, it was a like a pop concert. It was like a Taylor Swift concert. People were screaming and maybe that can become a burden at some point, but I like the fact that at the moment, she just seems to be flourishing. She thanked them all and she’s a superstar. I just think she’s got everything.”

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Eala’s win over Gauff in Indian Wells after the American was forced to retire and Salmon suggests it will be the first of many marquee wins as she added: “She hits a big ball. She’s training for Rafael Nadal Academy, we know she’s done it for a few years, but I think she can go far.”

Compared to many of her rivals looking to break into the top 20 of the WTA Rankings, Eala may have to deal with pressure than most players of her age due to the expectations around her, but she appears to handle the hype with an elegance and calmness that will stand her in good stead.

That chamring demeanour is one of the primary reasons why Eala has developed such a loyal fanbase in double quick time, with tennis chiefs needing to make sure they do all they can to help a player who could be a great asset to the sport to thrive at the top of the sport.

Raducanu’s sudden rise to the top was hard to sustain, but Eala is building her career at a pace that should be more manageable and the sport could have a new superstar on its hands if she can continue her progress.

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