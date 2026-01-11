Alexander Bublik downed Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the 2026 Hong Kong Tennis Open, but how many ranking points and how much prize money did the they earn?

In the final at the ATP 250 tournament, No 2 seed Bublik prevailed 7-6(2), 6-3 against top seed Musetti to secure his ninth career ATP Tour title and fifth since June last year.

Bublik dropped just a single set in his four matches in Hong Kong as he also saw off Marcos Giron, Shang Juncheng and Botic van de Zandschulp.

For Musetti, it was a seventh consecutive defeat in a final and took his overall record in finals to 2-7, with his last title coming in October 2022.

Hong Hong ATP ranking points

Bublik has collected 250 ranking points for his triumph in Hong Kong, which has boosted his points total by 220 to 3,065 points.

Significantly, Bublik’s title run has seen him overtake 10th-ranked Jack Draper in the Live ATP Rankings to enter the top 10 for the first time in his career.

The 28-year-old Kazakh started the tournament at his previous career-high ranking of world No 11.

Musetti has earned 165 points for his runner-up effort, which has increased his points total by 115 points to 4,105.

This has lifted Musetti two places — above Alex de Minaur and Felix Auger-Aliassime — to a new career-best position of fifth in the world.

Andrey Rublev and Marcos Giron, who fell to Musetti and Bublik respectively in the semi-finals, each secured 100 points.

Full Hong Kong ATP ranking points breakdown:

Champion: 250 points

Runner-up: 165 points

Semi-finalists: 100 points

Quarter-finalists: 50 points

Round of 16: 25 points

First round: 0 points

Hong Hong ATP prize money

Bublik raked in $106,460 in prize money for his triumph, while Musetti collected $62,115 for reaching the final.

Rublev and Giron earned $36,520 for their runs to the last four.

Full Hong Kong ATP prize money breakdown:

Champion: $106,460

Runner-up: $62,115

Semi-finalists: $36,520

Quarter-finalists: $21,155

Round of 16: $12,285

First round: $7,510

What did Alexander Bublik say after the Hong Kong final?

Following his victory, Bublik revealed that breaking into the top 10 was his “only goal” for the 2026 season.

“The only goal for this season was to achieve the top 10 and in the first week I have won the title and I am into the top 10,” Bublik said.

“If you had told me that last April I would never have believed you. But it is a pleasure and I hope to continue in the same way.”

