Australian Open finalist John Lloyd has spoken to Tennis365 about Alexander Zverev’s chances of winning more Grand Slam titles after his breakthrough at Roland Garros.

Zverev defeated Flavio Cobolli in the championship match at the 2026 French Open last month to secure his maiden Grand Slam title.

The German, who lost his first three major finals, was previously considered by many to be the best player not to win a Grand Slam.

The 29-year-old has been a prominent presence at the top of men’s tennis for much of the last decade, having won 25 titles, including seven Masters 1000 events, two ATP Finals titles and an Olympic gold medal.

Zverev, who holds a career-high ranking of world No 2, is currently ranked third behind Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz — who have been the two dominant forces on the ATP Tour since the start of 2024.

With his triumph at Roland Garros, Zverev ended a streak of nine consecutive Grand Slam titles won by either Alcaraz or Sinner.

Zverev is seeded second at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, where he will face Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round.

Wimbledon News

Inside story on the innovative new kit being worn by Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic desperate to avoid hugely damanging rankings collapse at Wimbledon

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Wimbledon is Zverev’s least successful Grand Slam tournament, and he is aiming to reach the quarter-finals at the All England Club for the first time.

In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, Lloyd praised Zverev for the way he handled the pressure on him at Roland Garros.

“I think it hasn’t been talked about as much — how much pressure he was under there [at the French Open],” said the former British No 1.

“And once he got to the final, if he’d have choked that, honestly, I certainly don’t think he would have ever won a Slam.

“His confidence would have been… he had to win. And he came through. Okay, the match wasn’t good at all. The tennis was not good. But he found a way to win.

“And now, he should open his shoulders up more, and we’ll see Zverev at his best. And when he’s at his best, he’s bloody good.

“I mean, he’s always good. But now he’s got that under his belt, he should be free.”

Asked if Zverev can win more majors and be the biggest threat to Sinner and Alcaraz for the foreseeable future, Lloyd’s response was emphatic.

“Definitely. Definitely. No doubt, no question. As long as he keeps the hunger, which I’m sure he will,” said Lloyd, who was ranked as high as 23rd in the world.

“Getting that monkey off his back is huge. He’ll open his shoulders up now. He’s going to be dangerous.”

READ NEXT: Rafael Nadal reveals the ‘only reason’ Novak Djokovic has not retired from tennis

