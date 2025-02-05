Alexander Zverev started the 2025 season with a runners-up trophy at the Australian Open, but he will be hoping to add a few more titles to his name as the season progresses.

The German lost the season-opening Grand Slam against Jannik Sinner, but he is on course to replicate his 2024 achievements as last year he won two titles – the Italian Open and Paris Masters – and finished runner-up at the French Open.

He kicked off this season at the United Cup – winning two matches – before reaching the final of the Australian Open only to be denied in straight sets by Sinner.

A look at the events that are likely to be on Zverev’s 2025 tennis calendar.

Argentina Open – 10-16 February

Unlike most of the other players in the top 10 who are competing in Europe, Alexander Zverev has opted to once again play in South America.

He will kick off his sojourn in Buenos Aires and will make his debut in the ATP 250 tournament.

Rio Open – 17-23 February

World No 2 Zverev will also be the top seed at the ATP 500 tournament in Brazil and he will also play at the event for the first time as last year he competed at the Los Cabos Open that was held at the same time.

Mexican Open – 24 February-1 March

The German will bring his trip to South America to a conclusion in Mexico at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel.

Last year was stunned in the first round by Daniel Altmaier while he won the title in 2021.

But he is perhaps best remembered for his 2022 default as he was thrown out of the event for unsportsmanlike conduct during his doubles match after he repeatedly hit the umpire’s chair with his racket and also swore at the official.

Indian Wells Open – 5-16 March

The Sunshine Double in the United States is next on the calendar with the Indian Wells Open kicking things off, but Zverev is yet to crack the code at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

His best performances are a couple of quarter-final appearances, including in 2024 when he lost against eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz.

Miami Open – 20-30 March

Zverev has a better record in the second leg of the Sunshine Double as he reached the final in 2018 before losing against John Isner. Last year he was a semi-finalist, but lost against Grigor Dimitrov.

Monte Carlo Masters – 7-13 April

The Monte Carlo Masters marks the start of the clay-court season for the big guns and Zverev has been an ever-present entrant since making his debut in 2016.

He twice reached the semi-final, but made a third-round exit in 2024 as he was beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Bavarian International Tennis Championships – 14-23 April

The tournament on home soil in Munich is squeezed in between two Masters events.

Zverev is a two-time titlist (2017 and 2018) while he reached the quarter-final in 2024.

Madrid Open – 24 April-4 May

Zverev is a two-time winner in the Spanish capital with his first title coming in 2018 and his second coming three years later. He also finished runner-up in 2022 while he lost in the fourth round last year.

Italian Open – May 5-18

The Italian Open was where Zverev announced his arrival in 2017 as he won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome, beating Novak Djokovic in the final. He finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal the following year.

Zverev won his second Italian Open title in 2024, this time defeating Nicolas Jarry in the finale.

French Open – 25 May-8 June

Roland Garros has been the scene of heartbreak for Zverev in recent years as in 2022 he was forced to retire from his semi-final against Nadal after suffering a career-threatening ankle injury.

Last year he reached the French Open final for the first time and had a two-set to one lead against Carlos Alcaraz before losing in five sets.

Stuttgart Open 9-23 June

The German’s appearance in Stuttgart is usually dependent on his performance in Paris.

Last year he was due to play at the ATP 250 event, but withdrew following his run to the final of the French Open.

Halle Open – 16-24 June

ZVerev has two runners-up trophies from the 2016 and 2016 campaigns at the ATP event, but he fell in the semi-final in his last two visits to the German city.

Wimbledon – 30 June-13 July

Wimbledon is now the only Grand Slam where Zverev is still to reach the final as he has now finished runner-up at the other three majors.

In fact, he is yet to reach the quarter-final at SW19 with his best performances a couple of fourth-round appearances, including last year when he lost in five sets against Taylor Fritz.

Canadian Open – 27 July-7 August

The Canadian Open was Zverev’s second big title as he won the tournament in 2017 when he defeated Roger Federer in the final.

Last year he lost in the quarter-final against Sebastian Korda.

Cincinnati Open – 7-18 August

The last ATP Masters 1000 event before the US Open, Zverev won the tournament in 2022 with victory over Andrey Rublev while he lost a tight three-set semi-final against Jannik Sinner in 2024.

US Open – 25 August-7 September

Another place where Zverev has suffered heartbreak in the past as he was beaten in five sets by Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final.

Since then he reached the semi-final, quarter-final and quarter-final with Taylor Fritz ending his journey in 2024.

Davis Cup Qualifiers – 8-14 September

Germany have reached the knockout stage and Zverev could return to the fold for his country’s clash against Japan.

Laver Cup – 19-21 September

Zverev has been an ever-present member of Team Europe at the Laver Cup.

Last year he helped them to a 13-11 win over Team World as they regained the trophy for the first time since 2021.

China Open – September 22-28

Shanghai Masters – 29 September-12 October

Zverev skipped the China Open/Japan Open events last year and played only the Shanghai Masters on the Asia swing, but he was beaten in the fourth round by David Goffin.

His best run at the Masters 1000 event was in 2019 when he lost in the final against Daniil Medvedev.

Vienna Open 20-26 October

Zverev won the indoor hard-court title in 2021 with a two-set victory over Frances Tiafoe and he has featured the past two years, losing in the quarter-final against Lorenzo Musetti last year.

Paris Masters – 27 October-2 November

The German is the reigning Paris Masters champion after defeating Ugo Humbert in the 2024 final.

He also finished runner-up against Medvedev in 2020.

ATP Finals – 10-16 November

Zverev is on course to qualify for the 2025 ATP Finals in Turin.

He is a two-time champion of the season-ending tournament, having won in 2018 and 2021.

Davis Cup Finals – TBC

If Germany qualify for the Davis Cup Final 8, then Zverev could make an appearance in Bologna, Italy.