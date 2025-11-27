The rise of Amanda Anisimova was one of the WTA Tour’s best stories in 2025, with the US star surging up the WTA Rankings.

Runs to two Grand Slam finals and two WTA 1000 titles helped propel Anisimova to a new career-high of fourth in the world, and she will be among those competing for the biggest titles in 2026.

Here, we look at the American’s potential schedule for 2026, and what could await her over the coming year.

Australian Open — Jan 18 – Feb 1

Anisimova played in Auckland and Hobart before the Australian Open in 2025, but with an elevated ranking, could she start her year straight away in Melbourne?

The American was beaten in the second round of the tournament this January by Emma Raducanu, though has previously reached the fourth round on three separate occasions.

Qatar Open — February 8-14

Anisimova’s real surge up the WTA Rankings began in Doha this year, with the American storming through the field to win her first-ever WTA 1000 title.

She beat Jelena Ostapenko in the final this year and will likely be back to defend her crown in 2026, in what is the first of ten WTA 1000 tournaments across the season.

Dubai Tennis Championships — February 16–22

The second WTA 1000 event of the season, the world No 4 will be looking for improved form at the Dubai Tennis Championships next season.

Anisimova was beaten by McCartney Kessler in the first round this year, and has never made it past the second round of the tournament.

Indian Wells — March 4-15

The first half of the prestigious ‘Sunshine Double’, Anisimova will be targeting a strong run in what will likely be her first tournament of the year on US soil.

She was beaten in her first match of the event by Belinda Bencic in 2025, and has not made the second week since doing so on her tournament debut in 2018.

Miami Open — March 18-29

The second of the two ‘Sunshine Double’ events, the American reached the fourth round of the Miami Open in 2025.

After falling to Raducanu this year, the world No 4 will be — at the very least — eyeing up a first quarter-final at the WTA 1000 event.

Charleston Open — Mar 30 – Apr 5

Anisimova started her 2025 clay-court swing at the WTA 500 Charleston Open in 2025, and may look to do so once again to maximise time on US soil.

She was a semi-finalist on the green clay back in April this year, retiring injured versus Sofia Kenin in the last four.

Madrid Open — Apr 22 – May 3

The first of two WTA 1000 events during the clay-court swing, Anisimova lost to Peyton Stearns in her opening Madrid Open match this spring.

However, she was a quarter-finalist at the tournament back in 2022, and the altitude inside the Caja Magica should suit her big-hitting game style.

Italian Open — May 6-17

Much like in Madrid, the 24-year-old was also beaten in her opening-round match at the Italian Open in 2025, falling to Veronika Kudermetova.

Anisimova will likely return to the WTA 1000 event in 2026, looking to potentially better her quarter-final run from 2022.

French Open — May 24 – Jun 7

Anisimova reached the fourth round of the French Open in 2025, pushing eventual runner-up and world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a tight two-set battle.

The American memorably progressed to the semi-final of the tournament as a 17-year-old back in 2019, and a similar run in 2026 feels like a distinct possibility.

Queen’s Club Championship — June 8-14

A strong 2025 grass-court swing for Anisimova started at the Queen’s Club Championship in 2025, with the American reaching the final of the WTA 500 event.

She beat both Emma Navarro and Zheng Qinwen before falling to Tatjana Maria in the final, and has already signed up for the 2026 edition of the event.

German Open — June 15-21

Though she may choose to rest amid the 2026 grass-court swing, she was a quarter-finalist at the WTA 500 event in Berlin last year.

Anisimova was beaten by Liudmila Samsonova in the last eight, at an event that usually attracts an incredibly strong field.

Wimbledon — Jun 29 – Jul 12

Few could forget Anisimova’s incredible run at the All England Club in 2025, with the star beating Sabalenka in a thrilling semi-final to reach her first Grand Slam final.

After a double-bagel final defeat to Iga Swiatek, the American will look to go one better in 2026.

Canadian Open — August 1-13

Anisimova competed at the Canadian Open just two weeks after Wimbledon in 2025, and the extended three-week gap in 2026 means she will likely compete once again.

The first of two WTA 1000 events during the hard-court summer, she reached round four of the event in Montreal this year — though she was a 2024 finalist in Toronto, where the event is held next year.

Cincinnati Open — August 13-23

The second of the two WTA 1000 events held in North America during the summer, the Cincinnati Open has not been Anisimova’s happiest hunting ground.

She has never made it past the third round of the event in four attempts, falling at that stage to Anna Kalinskaya in 2025.

US Open — Aug 30 – Sep 13

The final Grand Slam tournament of 2026, expectations will be high on home favourite Anisimova in New York — especially after her 2025 runner-up finish.

She memorably beat both Swiatek and Naomi Osaka on her way to the final, before falling to world No 1 and reigning champion Sabalenka in the championship match.

Korea Open — September 21-27

Anisimova withdrew from the WTA 500 Korea Open in 2025, though a campaign at the event in 2026 is more than possible.

Should the US qualify, she may also compete at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals this week.

China Open — Sep 28 – Oct 11

Anisimova memorably claimed her second WTA 1000 title of 2025 at the China Open, stunning Coco Gauff in the last four before a three-set win versus Linda Noskova in the final.

The penultimate WTA 1000 event will likely represent a key stop in the calendar for the American, with big ranking points to defend.

Wuhan Open — Oct 12-18

The final WTA 1000 event of the season, Anisimova withdrew from the Wuhan Open in 2025 after her victorious campaign in Beijing.

However, it will likely be an event on her radar in 2026, as she looks to finish the season on a high.

WTA Finals — November 7-14

Assuming she qualifies, the WTA Finals may well bring Anisimova’s season to an end, just as they did in 2025.

The American was a semi-finalist on her tournament debut this year.

