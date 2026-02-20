American stars Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff fought hard in their Dubai Tennis Championship semi-final clashes on Friday, though both ultimately saw their campaigns come to an end in three-set defeats.

Second seed Anisimova had battled from the brink of defeat to see off reigning champion Mirra Andreeva in the last eight, though was unable to convert a set and a break lead in a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 loss to Jessica Pegula on Friday.

Meanwhile, Gauff battled hard in her semi-final against seventh seed Elina Svitolina and saved four match points in set two, though was beaten 6-4, 6-7(13), 6-4 by the Ukrainian in a dramatic contest.

Here, we look at the prize money and ranking points that both women will take home from their Dubai Tennis Championships campaigns.

What prize money did Anisimova and Gauff earn?

Unsurprisingly for a WTA 1000 event, significant prize money is on offer in Dubai this year.

And, for reaching the last four of the tournament, both Anisimova and Gauff will take home a not-insignificant $197,000 in winnings following the conclusion of their campaigns.

Whoever wins out of Pegula and Svitolina on Saturday will take home an impressive $665,000, while the runner-up will earn themselves $385,001 in prize money.

What ranking points did Anisimova and Gauff earn?

Only the four Grand Slam tournaments offer more ranking points than WTA 1000 events on the WTA Tour, and both Anisimova and Gauff are set to be well-rewarded for their campaigns.

After reaching the semi-finals stage before tasting defeat, they will take home 390 ranking points for the tournament.

Anisimova will remain as the world No 6, though she is projected to rise to 6,053 points in the WTA Live Rankings.

However, had Anisimova beaten Pegula on Friday, she would have moved above her compatriot and up to fifth in the WTA Rankings next week.

Meanwhile, Gauff will remain as the world No 4 in the WTA Rankings, though her points tally will increase to 6,803 points next Monday.

Had Gauff gone on to win the title, she would have done enough to move above Elena Rybakina and return to world No 3 in the WTA Rankings.

The winner of tomorrow’s final between Pegula and Svitolina will earn 1,000 points, with 650 points awarded to the runner-up.

