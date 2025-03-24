Amanda Anismova ended Mirra Andreeva’s ‘Sunshine Double’ hopes with a third-round Miami Open victory on Sunday night – though it is not the tennis that has dominated headlines since.

The American’s 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3 victory over Andreeva – who had won 13 straight matches heading in – was dominated by two contentious medical timeouts.

Andreeva’s early medical timeout

Teen star Andreeva came into Miami as the newly crowned Dubai and Indian Wells champion and thrashed compatriot Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-2 to start her campaign in Florida.

But the 17-year-old looked far from her best early on against Anisimova and, despite coach Conchita Martinez advising against it, the Russian took a medical timeout for a stomach issue just three games into the match.

Ansimova would ultimately edge a scrappy first set in a tiebreak, though admitted the early break had disrupted her form.

“Of course it wasn’t ideal,” claimed the American.

“I think it broke the rhythm of the match a little bit, because we had just started. I was trying to pick up my rhythm after that. I was happy with the way I was able to fight and stay focused.”

Andreeva was treated for a second time at the start of the second set, though did not seem too hampered – dropping just two games to force a decider.

Mid-game MTO controversy

While Andreeva’s early MTO has raised some eyebrows, it was Anisimova’s medical timeout deep into the third set that has attracted the most controversy.

The 17th seed asked to receive treatment on a blister when the Russian was serving at 1-3 down in the deciding set, with Andreeva claiming “we all know why” her American opponent had asked for medical attention during her service game.

Anisimova immediately responded by claiming that you could take a mid-game timeout if the injury was “acute” – something that is allowed in the official rules.

Anisimova would eventually close out the win, though was asked further about the issue post-match.

“My skin broke on my finger,” Anisimova explained. “When you get an acute injury you’re allowed to take a timeout, so that’s what I did.”

And, in a final dig at her opponent’s gamesmanship accusations, Anisimova posted an Instagram story post-match of her blister – appearing to deliberately highlight her middle finger.

Defeat for Andreeva ends her 13-match win streak that saw her win the first two WTA 1000 titles of her career, and she will now not be in action until the clay-court swing.

Meanwhile, Anisimova faces a quick turnaround, with the world No 17 in action on Monday against Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu prevailed when the two met at the Australian Open back in January, and will be looking to reach the first WTA 1000 quarter-final of her career.

Anisimova will be hoping for her first WTA 1000 quarter-final since claiming the Qatar Open title back in February.

