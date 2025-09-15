The debate over what would happen if a top male player played one of the elite female players has been reignited by confirmation that the hardest backhands hit at this month’s US Open were hit by Amanda Anisimova.

On court technology suggested Anismova’s backhand was being struck at 77mph during the final Grand Slam of the tennis year, while defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner hit his backhand at 76mph, on average.

Those numbers sparked an inevitable debate around the power battle at the top of tennis, with losing finalist Anisimova striking the ball at a velocity that suggests she could compete with some of the biggest names in the men’s game.

Yet the notion that ball speed alone confirms a top female player could take on an elite male player is misguided, as so many aspects would go into a contest if we were to see it for real.

There are suggestions that world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka will play former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios early in 2026, with that contest likely to provide another snapshot of a debate that was answered by Serena Williams long ago.

“For me, men’s tennis and women’s tennis are completely, almost two separate sports,” she said on an American chat show in 2017.

“So I am like: ‘If I were to play Andy Murray, I would lose 6-0 6-0 in maybe five to six minutes, maybe 10 minutes’. It’s true.

“It’s a completely different sport, the men are a lot faster and they serve harder, they hit hard, it’s just a different game. And I love to play women’s tennis. And I only want to play girls because I don’t want to be embarrassed.”

Improved racket technology and strings development may have allowed women to close the power gap on men since Williams made those comments and her former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, has given his verdict on the debate in a post on LinkedIn.

“I can’t count how many times I’ve been sent this stat: Anisimova’s backhand was faster than those of Alcaraz and Sinner during the US Open,” wrote Mouratoglou.

“Here’s another intriguing fact from the broadcast: Sabalenka’s numbers are just as impressive.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised. First, because we’re talking about the backhand.

“Anisimova trusts hers 100%. She goes full throttle with minimal spin, sending the ball low over the net but with exceptional pace.

“Compared to the men’s shots, her backhand travels faster and stays lower, generating more speed.

“Of course, that comes with increased risk. She plays close to the line and embraces a high-risk style, reminiscent of Ostapenko in this regard.

“I also see similarities between Anisimova and Jessica Pegula in their timing. Both unlock effortless power thanks to their precise timing and technique.

“In women’s tennis, taking calculated risks and hitting flatter shots is a powerful strategy. Men cover the court much more quickly—that’s the key reason. Early, strong shots to open the court often pay off in the women’s game.

“So yes, you read that right – some women are consistently hitting shots faster than Alcaraz and Sinner. But above all, it’s not that surprising.”

While this is a fun topic that will always divide opinions, tennis should focus with pride on the equality it has always inspired among both female and male players.

This is the only sport where equal prize money is not disputed at the highest level and both sets of athletes compete on the same stage.

The revamped mixed doubles tournament at the US Open was a snapshot of what could happen when top female players try to return serves from their male counterparts and in general, they confirmed they could make some solid returns.

Maybe we will get more insight into this fascinating battle of the sexes if Sabalenka and Kyrgios tee off against each other in the coming months.

