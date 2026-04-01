As the ATP stars begin to arrive at the famous Monte-Carlo Country Club for the third Masters 1000 of the season, the clay-court season looks set to be one full of intrigue.

After Sunshine Doubles being completed by both Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, their rivals will be looking for a fresh start and new goals.

Here, we round up the most talked-about headlines from Wednesday.

Tennis News

Emma Raducanu told to follow Aryna Sabalenka’s plan as coaching saga addressed by Wimbledon champion

Former world No 1 picks favourite for French Open glory out of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Raducanu withdraws from yet another tournament

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Upper Austria Ladies Linz as she continues to struggle with a viral illness that has disrupted her schedule since February. It is the second straight event she has missed after also pulling out of the Miami Open.

The Brit has endured mixed results in 2026, so far, with her team stating she is not yet fully fit to compete.

Raducanu is focusing on recovering in time for the clay season, though she is not currently entered for early April events in Stuttgart or Rouen. Her next tournament is likely to be the WTA-1000 event in Madrid, which begins April 22.

Read More: Emma Raducanu withdraws from another tournament. When is her next WTA event?

Alcaraz’s main coach refuses to rule out dramatic Ferrero return

Carlos Alcaraz’s sensational split with Juan Carlos Ferrero, during the off-season, sent shockwaves through the tennis world – with some wondering how the Spaniard would respond.

In typical fashion, Alcaraz responded strongly by winning the Australian Open and completing the Career Grand Slam at just 22 years old.

However, despite the speed at which their split occurred, Samuel Lopez – who currently coaches Alcaraz – has reignited rumours of a comeback by stating “it could happen” in the future.

Read More: Carlos Alcaraz: Could Juan Carlos Ferrero return to world No 1’s team?

Swiatek admits to Nadal influence over choice of new coach

For many, Iga Swiatek’s split with Wim Fissette was a long time coming after a relatively slow start to the 2026 season.

Whilst her choice of a new coach has yet to be confirmed, L’Equipe has reported that Francisco Roig – who coached Rafael Nadal for nearly two decades – is the heavy favourite to fill the role.

During an interview with Sport.pl, the Wimbledon champion remained tight-lipped about Nadal’s role in helping put forward a new coach, stating: “I’d like to keep that between us, because he’s part of this story.”

Read More: Iga Swiatek reveals when she decided to end Wim Fissette partnership and makes Rafael Nadal confession

Pat Cash tips Jack Draper to break the Sinner-Alcaraz duopoly

Pat Cash has backed Jack Draper as a genuine challenger to Sinner and Alcaraz, citing the Brit’s “firepower” and “mental capacity”. The former Wimbledon champion believes Draper has the tools to trouble the sport’s dominant duo.

Sinner and Alcaraz have controlled the men’s game in recent years, winning all of the last nine Grand Slams between them and building a huge rankings gap.

Cash believes Draper has the potential to break through consistently, pointing to his ability to compete with top players, including recently beating Novak Djokovic at the Indian Wells Masters.

Read More: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s biggest rival named by Pat Cash – and it’s not Djokovic or Zverev