Aryna Sabalenka was the class act of the WTA Tour in 2025, sealing a second straight year-end No 1 finish in the WTA Rankings.

The US Open champion and the winner of four WTA titles overall, the 27-year-old was rivalled at times, but her status as the best women’s tennis player in the world held firm across the season.

As she targets another year at the very top of the WTA Tour, we look at Sabalenka’s expected schedule for the impending 2026 season.

Brisbane International — January 5-11

Sabalenka’s 2026 season is confirmed to start at the Brisbane International, an event she has become a regular at in recent years.

The world No 1 was the runner-up at the tournament in 2024, and then lifted the title at the WTA 500 event for the first time back in January.

Australian Open — Jan 18 – Feb 1

All eyes will be on whether Sabalenka can regain the title in Melbourne at the very first Grand Slam tournament of the season.

The Belarusian claimed back-to-back titles Down Under in 2023 and 2024, though her reign was ended by Madison Keys in the final earlier this year.

Qatar Open — February 8-14

Following on from action in Australia, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion will likely be in action at the Qatar Open, the first WTA 1000 event of the season.

Sabalenka lifted the title at the event back in 2020, though she has a mixed record since then, falling in the second round in 2025.

Dubai Tennis Championships — February 16–22

Action in Doha will be followed by the second WTA 1000 event of the Middle East swing in Dubai, which has traditionally not been her strongest event.

She was a quarter-finalist at the tournament in 2021 and 2023, though was beaten in round two in 2024 and the third round back in February this year.

Indian Wells — March 4-15

One of the most prestigious events on tour outside of the four Grand Slams, is 2026 the year Sabalenka gets her hands on the Indian Wells title?

The Belarusian is a two-time beaten finalist at Tennis Paradise, falling to Elena Rybakina in 2023 and Mirra Andreeva in 2025.

Miami Open — March 18-29

Sabalenka lifted the Miami Open title for the first time in 2025, beating Jessica Pegula to triumph at the WTA 1000 event.

The second half of the ‘Sunshine Double’ — held in a city that the 27-year-old loves — this event will likely prove to be a key stop in her season.

Stuttgart Open — April 13-19

Sabalenka has become a regular at the Stuttgart Open in recent years, starting her clay swing at the WTA 500 event, though she has never quite got her hands on the trophy.

After final defeats in 2021, 2022, 2023, and in 2025, will it be fifth time lucky for the world No 1 in 2026?

Madrid Open — Apr 22 – May 3

The Madrid Open has been one of the most successful events of Sabalenka’s career, with the world No 1 triumphing three times inside the Caja Magica.

A winner at the WTA 1000 event in 2021 and 2023, Sabalenka will enter the 2026 event as the reigning champion after her victory over Coco Gauff in this year’s final.

Italian Open — May 6-17

The second of two WTA 1000 events on the clay, the 27-year-old will be eyeing up her first Italian Open title in 2026.

Sabalenka was a finalist at the event back in 2024, and was beaten in the quarter-final in 2025.

French Open — May 24 – Jun 7

Sabalenka reached the final of the French Open for the first time in 2025, though she suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Gauff in the championship match.

Returning in 2026, she will be eyeing up her first major title away from hard courts.

German Open — June 21-27

Sabalenka has played at the German Open every year since the event returned to the WTA calendar in 2021, and will likely start her grass-court season at the WTA 500 tournament in 2026.

After past struggles, the world No 1 went on her best run at the event in 2025, falling in the last four to eventual champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Wimbledon — Jun 29 – Jul 12

Wimbledon is now the only Grand Slam tournament where Sabalenka has not played in a final, and the Belarusian will be eager to snap that run next summer.

She is a three-time semi-finalist at the All England Club, losing in the last four in 2021, 2023, and 2025.

Canadian Open — August 1-13

Having skipped the Canadian Open in 2025, will Sabalenka return to the event in 2026?

The extended gap between Wimbledon and the first WTA 1000 event of the hard-court summer may be beneficial for the Belarusian, who was a semi-finalist at the event back in 2021.

Cincinnati Open — August 13-23

The second of two WTA 1000 events in the hard-court summer swing, the world No 1 will be looking to regain her Cincinnati Open title next summer.

She triumphed at the event in 2024, though she was beaten in the quarter-final by Rybakina this summer.

US Open — Aug 30 – Sep 13

Champion at the US Open in 2023 and 2024, Sabalenka will be eyeing up a third straight title — and a fourth straight final — at the last Grand Slam event of the season.

Should the Belarusian triumph in 2026, she would be the first woman since Serena Williams (2014) to win the title three times in a row.

China Open — Sep 28 – Oct 11

Sabalenka withdrew from this year’s China Open due to injury, though a return to the WTA 1000 event is a strong possibility in 2026.

She is a three-time quarter-finalist in Beijing, with back-to-back last eight showings in her most recent tournament appearances in 2023 and 2024.

Wuhan Open — Oct 12-18

After winning three straight Wuhan Open titles, the world No 1’s reign at the WTA 1000 event was ended by a semi-final loss to Pegula in 2025.

The final WTA 1000 event of the season, Sabalenka will be targeting a fourth title at the tournament in 2026 — assuming she plays.

WTA Finals — November 7-14

Assuming she qualifies, Sabalenka’s year will end at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

She has qualified for the year-end championships every year since 2021, and will be eyeing up her first tournament title after final defeats in 2022 and 2025.

