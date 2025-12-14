There is one big fear rippling through women’s tennis when the increasingly heated debate over the upcoming ‘Battle of the Sexes’ clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios is discussed – but it may never become a reality.

World No 1 Sabalenka will face 2022 Wimbledon champion Kyrgios in a contest that has sparked a huge amount of interest since it was announced.

In a bid to neutralise some of the physical advantages Kyrgios would have, both players will only have one serve per point and Sabalenka will play on a slightly smaller court.

It will be a fascinating contest and it’s safe to assume that even its biggest critics will be watching, with the concern around the match focused on a potential heavy defeat for Sabalenka.

A fully fit Kyrgios would expect to see off his opponent pretty comfortably if they were contesting the match in conventional conditions, but the changes that have been made to balance the playing field are designed to give Sabalenka a chance to compete.

More Tennis News

Aryna Sabalenka has put herself in the line of fire by accepting ‘Battle of the Sexes’ showdown

Former world No 5 compares Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff to her own era in ‘less diverse’ verdict

So if the world’s best female player is well beaten by an opponent who has been unable to play too many competitive matches due to injury over the last three years, it would not be a good look for the women’s game.

Of course, there is a strong chance that Sabalenka will give a less-than-fully fit rival a real match and if she could pull off a famous victory, this showpiece contest would be a good moment for the women’s game.

The interest the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ match will generate has to be good for tennis as it will get eyes on the sport at a time of the year when there are very few competitive tournaments for fans to watch, but the Dubai battle continues to attract plenty of negativity.

Respected broadcaster Catherine Whittaker has been among the most outspoken opponents of the Sabalanka vs Kyrgios match, as she offered up these strong views on The Tennis Podcast.

“Nick Kyrgios is a man who stands for something and that’s not an accident. He is choosing to stand for and represent misogyny,” said Whittaker.

“This is what Nick Kyrgios will be representing and fighting for in the self-titled Battle of the Sexes. A validation of his belittling of women’s tennis and the way he perceives women and women’s sport of being lesser purely on the basis of brute power.

“This event is a dog whistle. It feels like a dog whistle publicity stunt. A symbol of the populist Trumpian age of do-whistles and division and stupidity.”

Sabalenka hit out at the controversy around this match, as she insisted the contest will be a positive showcase for the women’s game.

“It’s not going to be an easy match for Nick,” Sabalenka said. “I’m going to be there competing and showing women are strong, powerful and good entertainment. He’s in a lose-lose situation. I’m in a win-win situation.

“I am not putting myself at any risk. We’re there to have fun and bring great tennis. Whoever wins, wins. It’s so obvious that the man is biologically stronger than the woman, but it’s not about that. This event is only going to help bring women’s tennis to a higher level.”

The world will be watching on December 28 and Sabalenka will be doing all she can to confirm her power on a tennis court can be a tough test for a big hitter like Kyrgios.