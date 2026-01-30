Aryna Sabalenka has become one of the biggest tennis stars of her generation on and off the court, with a growing profile outside of the game — and an incredible level of success within it.

The Belarusian has spent over 70 weeks atop the WTA Rankings during her career and is a two-time Australian Open and US Open singles champion, having also lifted two Grand Slam doubles titles earlier on in her career.

Sabalenka has forged what looks set to be a Hall of Fame-worthy career and looks far from done yet, with the 27-year-old proving herself to be one of the leading tennis players of her era.

In recent years, one of her leading supporters has been her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, with the highly successful businessman a regular in Sabalenka’s player’s box at the biggest events in tennis.

Here, we look at all you need to know about Frangulis and his relationship with Sabalenka.

Early life and career

Frangulis’ parents are originally from Greece, though he was born in São Paolo in September 1988 and raised in the city, and holds Brazilian nationality.

Frangulis would later go to Fundação Armando Alvares Penteado and study law, before graduating in 2014.

However, he did not pursue a career in law for too long, switching his attention elsewhere.

Oakberry founder

Despite his law background, Frangulis rose to prominence thanks to the launch of the global superfood brand Oakberry back in December 2016.

Oakberry is based on the use of the Brazilian fruit Acai, with a range of healthy bowls and smoothies available throughout the world.

Though the company launched less than a decade ago, Oakberry now has over 600 stores in over 35 countries worldwide.

Oakberry continues to grow from strength to strength, and it is thought that, largely due to the company’s success, Frangulis has a net worth of $75-100m.

Motorsport fan

Sabalenka has become a recurring face at Formula 1 races, with the Belarusian appearing at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix back in May.

That is likely down to the influence of Frangulis, who is an avid motorsport fan and has at times raced himself.

Since 2019, the Brazilian has raced in a range of Porsche events, largely in the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge.

According to Driver Database, Frangulis has raced largely in his home country and has picked up three career victories.

Relationship with Sabalenka

It was announced in January 2024 that Sabalenka would partner with Oakberry, and it is thought that this is when the two first met.

Frangulis and Sabalenka were in a relationship by April 2024, and the Brazilian has become a frequent figure in her player box since then, alongside coach Anton Dubrov.

After first being spotted in her player box at the Mutua Madrid Open, where she reached the final, he was present for both her Cincinnati Open and US Open victories in the summer of 2024.

Sabalenka’s 2024 saw her deal with the death of her former partner Konstantin Kotsov, and also struggle with injury – with the world No 1 forced out of Wimbledon.

Speaking to People Magazine, the 27-year-old credited Frangulis with helping her through her struggles.

She said: “There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff.

“But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career.

“So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side.”

Frangulis has again appeared regularly in Sabalenka’s team box throughout 2025.

He was present for her WTA 1000 triumphs at the Miami Open and Madrid Open, and appeared in her box throughout her 2025 Roland Garros campaign, with the Belarusian reaching her first final at the tournament.

He was also present later in the year when Sabalenka successfully defended her title in New York, winning her fourth Grand Slam singles title at the 2025 US Open.

And, Frangulis has again been with Sabalenka at the start of 2026, accompanying the world No 1 for her Brisbane International victory, and then for her run to a fourth straight Australian Open final.

